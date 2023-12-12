Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 12th 2023

The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

This clash features two of the NHL's premier skaters, with J.T. Miller (15 goals and 25 assists) leading the Canucks, and Nikita Kucherov (19 goals and 28 assists) spearheading the Lightning. The game will be broadcast on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Tampa Bay has been showcasing a stellar season, boasting a potent offense that averages 3.28 goals per game. Kucherov, alongside Brayden Point, has been instrumental in the Lightning's success, combining for an impressive 31 goals and 47 assists.

Steven Stamkos, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, as well as defensemen Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev, have made significant offensive contributions.

The Canucks, too, are enjoying a standout season, relying on their offense to secure victories. Averaging an impressive 3.82 goals per game, Vancouver's top players, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser, have amassed 44 goals and 65 assists.

The team's depth is evident as Ilya Mikheyev, Sam Lafferty, Andrei Kuzmenko and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek collectively contributed 21 goals and 25 assists.

This promises an exciting clash between two high-scoring teams at Rogers Arena.

Lightning vs. Canucks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Stats: In the 22 games played between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks, the Lightning have secured victory in 16 matches, while the Canucks have emerged victorious in 6. Overtime and Shootout Performance: The Lightning have lost 2 games in OT, and the Canucks secured 2 victories. Additionally, Vancouver has won 1 game in a shootout. Goal Scoring Averages: Across the 22 games, the teams have collectively produced an average of 6.2 goals per match. The Lightning have been prolific, averaging 3.6 goals per game, while the Canucks have averaged 2.6 goals per game.

Lightning vs. Canucks: Prediction

The Vancouver Canucks enter the matchup as favorites with a line of -124, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are the underdogs at +104. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Vancouver comes off a recent 4-3 home victory against the Carolina Hurricanes, while Tampa Bay secured a 4-3 road win over the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 9. The odds suggest the Canucks are expected to emerge victorious in this game.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Canucks to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes