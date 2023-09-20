Tanner Pearson trade: Who won the trade between Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens completed a trade on Tuesday evening. Vancouver sent forward Tanner Pearson and a third-round pick in 2025 to Montreal for goalie Casey DeSmith.

When the trade was announced, many felt it was a win-win trade, as both teams got something of need. The Canucks desperately needed a backup goalie and were able to acquire a solid one in DeSmith who can ease the load off, Thatcher Demko. Vancouver was also able to trade Tanner Pearson, as he and the club hadn't seen eye-to-eye since his injury.

On Montreal's side, the Canadiens were able to get a third-round draft pick and a helpful winger for a goalie who was third on their depth chart. Montreal's general manager, Kent Hughes had even said they would look to trade him.

“We are open to making a trade at the beginning of the season," he added. "I think it’s something we’ve discussed, but not something we’ve made a decision on ... I told Casey to be patient, the goal is not to bury you in the American Hockey League. We will continue to look at possible trades or to make some changes. But it’ll take patience with the goalie market, it’s always slow."

Overall, this is a win-win trade for both clubs, but Montreal got more value, as DeSmith didn't have a spot on their team.

What do the Canucks get in Casey DeSmith?

Vancouver did not have a backup goalie, and now the Canucks have one of the better ones in the NHL. Casey DeSmith has been in the NHL since the 2017-18 season and is 58-44-15 with a 2.81 GAA and a .912 SV%.

DeSmith is also in the final year of his deal which is paying him $1.8 million, so the cost is fine for the Canucks to take on.

In his career, DeSmith has been playing around 20-30 games in a season, which is exactly what Vancouver will want out of him. Demko is the clear starter, but giving him some rest will be key if the Canucks are going to make the playoffs.

What does Montreal get in Tanner Pearson?

Tanner Pearson was drafted 30th overall in 2012 by the Los Angeles Kings and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2014. After spending parts of seven seasons with the Kings, he was traded to Pittsburgh but only spent half a year there as he was dealt to Vancouver.

Pearson is a solid third-line winger who can add scoring for Montreal. He also can add some veteran leadership, as he knows what it takes to win the Cup, which will be beneficial for this young Canadiens team.

Then, getting the third-round pick is just an added bonus for taking on Tanner Pearson's salary as he's in his final year but is making $3.25 million.

