×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tavares scores 4, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 7-5

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    26 Mar 2019, 07:48 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had the first four-goal game of his career and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 7-5 Monday night.

Tavares, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs in free agency on July 1, has 45 goals this season, the most by a player in his first season with the franchise.

Tavares, who also has nine three-goal games since being drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, moved into second place in goals this season, three behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin.

Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists, and Patrick Marleau and Jake Muzzin also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had three assists, while Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each finished with two assists.

Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for the Leafs.

Jayce Hawryluk scored twice and added an assist for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau added two goals and Mike Matheson also scored. Evgenii Dadanov and Mike Hoffman each had two assists.

Rookie netminder Sam Montembeault allowed two goals on four shots before getting pulled just over four minutes into game. Roberto Luongo, who was scheduled to get the night off with the Panthers set to face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, made 28 saves in relief.

Toronto entered play 2-4-1 over its last seven games, including Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss at home to the New York Rangers. The Maple Leafs had played better during a recent 1-1-1 stretch after surrendering 23 goals in four prior outings over a six-day span from March 11-16.

The Leafs scored early when Marleau took a feed from Nazem Kadri and beat Montembeault on the short side for his 16th goal of the season, and second in his last 13 outings.

Advertisement

Muzzin made it 2-0 with his ninth at 4:21, blasting a shot past Montembeault, who was promptly replaced by Luongo.

Tavares scored his first on the power play at 11:05, beating Luongo with a shot between the pads from close range.

Hawryluk got Florida on the board at 13:23, tipping his sixth past Andersen off the rush to make it 3-1. But Tavares added his second just 1:19 later when he tapped a pass from Hyman past Luongo.

Matheson blasted his eighth through a screen on Andersen at 16:25 to give the Panthers a bit of life.

Tavares made it 5-2 on a rebound off the rush at 5:51 of the second to complete his hat trick. Hats rained down to salute the 28-year-old's second three-goal game of the season.

Tavares scored his fourth to make it 6-2 on another tap-in at 3:57 of the third.

Huberdeau got his 24th at 5:34, but Hyman was left all alone in front and made it 7-3 with his 20th at 6:51.

Then, with the Leafs short-handed, Huberdeau scored his second of the night with 6:24 remaining.

Hawryluk scored his second of the game with 2:24 remaining to make it 7-5.

NOTES: Tavares is the fourth member of the Leafs in the last 20 years to record a four-goal game, and the first since Auston Matthews made his debut in October 2016. ... Eddie Olczyk held the previous record for goals in an inaugural season with Toronto when he scored 42 in 1987-88. ... Tavares also recorded a hat trick on Oct. 7, against the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Marleau suited up for the 1,651st regular-season game of his career, tying Chris Chelios for sixth all-time in the NHL. ... Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott (shoulder) took part in the morning skate minus a non-contact jersey. Fellow blue-liner Jake Gardiner (back) also skated before the main session. ...

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Montreal on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: At Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Barkov completes hat trick in OT, Panthers beat Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
Matthews, Tavares help Maple Leafs rout Panthers 6-1
RELATED STORY
Tavares scores in overtime, Maple Leafs stop Canadiens 4-3
RELATED STORY
Tavares scores a pair as Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 4-2
RELATED STORY
Tavares, Matthews lead Maple Leafs to 4-2 win over Sabres
RELATED STORY
Rielly scores winner, Maple Leafs beat Senators 5-4
RELATED STORY
Tavares has goal, 2 assists as Maple Leafs beat Sabres 5-2
RELATED STORY
Tavares scores twice, hits 300-goal mark, Leafs beat Devils
RELATED STORY
Hinostroza scores winner, Coyotes beat slumping Maple Leafs
RELATED STORY
John Tavares scores 300, Maple Leafs beat Devils
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us