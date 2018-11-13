Tentative NHL concussion lawsuit settlement at a glance

Key elements of the tentative, $19 million settlement between retired players and the NHL over concussions and other head injuries:

— Each player who chooses to participate receives a cash payment of $22,000 as well as neurological testing and assessment paid for by the NHL.

— Each player who tests positive on two or more neurological tests may receive up to $75,000 from the NHL for medical treatment.

— All 318 players who were part of the lawsuit must opt-in within 75 days or NHL can choose to terminate the settlement.

— Participants waive their right to legal action for concussions against the NHL.

— A "Common Good Fund" of $2.5 million for the health of retired players not involved in the lawsuit.