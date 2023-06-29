The five best NHL prospects heading into Day 2 of the NHL Draft

After the first round of the 2023 NHL draft, there are still plenty of talented players available who have the potential to make a significant impact. Let's take a closer look at five players who stand out as the best prospects available after the opening round.

Ethan Gauthier

Ethan Gauthier, a center hailing from Sherbrooke in the QMJHL, possesses an impressive skill set. He showcases a strong shot, excellent mobility, and the ability to maneuver past defenders in one-on-one situations. While he may not have the prototypical size, Gauthier doesn't shy away from physical play and embraces contact.

Andrew Cristall

Andrew Cristall, representing Kelowna in the WHL, is a particularly dangerous player on the power play. His skill set and lethal shot have allowed him to find the back of the net consistently from long range. Concerns surrounding Cristall primarily revolve around his frame and skating ability. However, his offensive prowess and scoring ability make him an intriguing prospect.

Anton Wahlberg

Anton Wahlberg, a center from Malmo Jr. in Sweden, stands tall at 6-foot-3 and demonstrates a strong competitive edge. He excels in puck battles and frequently comes out on top. While he may require further development to refine his game, Wahlberg's immense potential makes him an enticing prospect for teams willing to invest in his growth.

Danny Nelson

Danny Nelson, a center representing the USA NTDP, possesses an undeniable set of skills that make him an intriguing prospect. Standing at 6-foot-3, Nelson combines his size with strong skating abilities, puck skills, and an impressive shot. His work ethic is commendable, and he brings physicality to the game despite his larger frame. Nelson's well-rounded toolkit makes him an enticing option for teams looking for a player with considerable upside.

Gavin Brindley

Gavin Brindley, a center from the University of Michigan, is a player who immediately impresses coaches with his tenacity and work ethic. Brindley plays with intensity both with and without the puck and possesses the necessary skill to finish scoring opportunities when his speed allows him to get past defenders. His ability to energize a team with his spark-plug style of play makes him a valuable asset on the ice.

These five players represent a pool of talented prospects who, despite not being selected in the first round, have the potential to become impactful NHL players. They will undoubtedly attract attention from teams looking to bolster their rosters in the later rounds of the NHL draft.

