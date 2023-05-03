The last time New Jersey Devils were in the second round of the playoffs, Gotye's iconic track topped the song charts

The New Jersey Devils went into the 2nd round, beating the New York Rangers 4-3 in a hard-fought series. The Devils have reached this stage after more than a decade.

They play a second-round game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight for the first time since April 29, 2012. Some of the players were in their teens/tweens back then. Jack Hughes was 11, Nico Hischier was 13, and Akira Schmid was 12.

However, one of the most interesting facts was that the last time the Devils went to the second round, the top song on the charts was 'Somebody That I Used To Know' by Gotye. It was a great song, backed by powerful vocals. It has frequently been seen in memes since then.

The top movie at the box office during that time was 'Think Like A Man'. It had an ensemble cast featuring Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara, Meagan Good, Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Terrence J, Taraji P. Henson, Romany Malco, Gabrielle Union.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: A preview

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes have a long rivalry.

Over the Canes' first 25 years in North Carolina, each of the four playoff games between the two teams — in 2001, 2002, 2006, and 2009 — had a significant influence on their growth.

The Canes beat the New Jersey Devils on their route to the Cup Finals in 2002, captured the Stanley Cup in 2006, and had a thrilling Game 7 comeback in 2009. The latter will go down as one of the most memorable games in franchise history.

Due to their shared playoff history, the Devils served as the Canes' first unofficial 'rival' for many years, which aided in the franchise's rapid growth right before our eyes. Only two teams have faced the Canes more frequently: the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils will face one another in the second round beginning on Wednesday night for the eighth time in the playoffs. Despite the loss of several notable players like Martin Brodeur, John Madden, Jamie Langenbrunner, and Rob Niedermayer this time around, the Devils still pose a threat.

New Jersey Devils' rookie goalkeeper Akira Schmid gave his all in Game 7 as the club blanked the New York Rangers 4-0 after overturning a 2-0 deficit in their first-round matchup.

The Canes are 3-1 all-time against New Jersey in the playoffs, having won their past three meetings. In the most recent regular season, the Canes and Devils had a 2-2 record.

Sebastian Aho, who has seven points and four goals, has helped Carolina take the lead in the playoffs right now. Aho is doing a fantastic job, even without the elite attackers Teuvo Teräväinen and Andrei Svechnikov.

Poll : 0 votes