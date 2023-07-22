"When they kissed, their lips were stuck together": The Mighty Ducks producer once opened up on challenges of filming famous hockey movie

The Mighty Ducks, a beloved '90s sports film that captured the hearts of the audience, brought the story of a youth hockey team to life. The movie's inspiring plot and memorable characters left a long-lasting impact on viewers. But behind the scenes, the filmmakers faced numerous challenges.

In a 2014 interview, the film's producer, Jordan Kerner, shed light on some of the difficulties encountered during the production, including a unique incident involving a kiss in freezing temperatures.

The scene in question featured a close moment between Emilio Estevez's character, Gordon Bombay, and Heidi Kling, who portrayed Casey Conway, Charlie's mother. Set in the frigid cold of St. Paul, the scene was shot at 55 degrees below zero, providing a realistic backdrop for the story's winter setting. However, this extreme weather presented obstacles, making the filming process particularly demanding.

Kerner recalled the challenges they faced that day. In particular, he remembered the moment when the actors' lips stuck together during the emotional kiss. The extreme cold had caused their lips to freeze upon contact, creating a humorous yet troublesome situation.

Kerner said:

"We we were in the midst of filming the scene where there’s a kiss between Emilio Estevez and Heidi Kling, who plays Josh’s mom, in 55 degrees below zero in St. Paul. And when they kissed, their lips stuck together. We had to get makeup to grab warm water and put droplets on their lips so they could actually separate."

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim (Anaheim Ducks) inspired by The Mighty Ducks

In 1993, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim joined the NHL, named directly after the popular film series (The Mighty Ducks) produced by The Walt Disney Company. The idea of establishing an Anaheim hockey team arose when Bruce McNall, owner of the Los Angeles Kings, approached Disney's CEO, Michael Eisner, about owning an NHL team in Southern California.

Initially hesitant, Eisner saw the potential for synergy with Disneyland's expansion and the struggling arena in Anaheim. To help the community and elevate Disney's presence, they acquired an NHL franchise for Anaheim. The team's name, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, was a spontaneous decision during negotiations, drawing inspiration from the films. A logo was quickly crafted, bridging the magic of cinema and hockey for the fans.

The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim made their NHL debut in the 1993-1994 season. Over the years, the team underwent several changes, both on and off the ice. In 2005, when The Walt Disney Company sold the team, the name was shortened to its current state, the Anaheim Ducks.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!