Patrick Roy has been one of the NHL giants to rule the hockey realm since the beginning of his career when the Montreal Canadiens chose him in the third round of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft with the 51st overall pick.

Despite having a flawless goaltending career with the Canadiens, the hockey star was cut short of the team after almost 11 years of serving the Habs in 1995. NHL fans often find themselves clueless when they try to find the context for this decision of Roy and the Montreal Canadiens. Let’s throw some light on the events that led to the separation of the most renowned and powerful NHL player-team duo, Patrick Roy, and the Canadiens.

Tensions began to build between Roy and Canadiens head coach Mario Tremblay during the beginning of the 1995-96 NHL season. The Detroit Red Wings were on the rise in the hockey realm, and hence, they started shelling Patrick Roy along with the entire Canadiens team.

During a particular match against the Red Wings, where the star goaltender was constantly getting humiliated by the fans and the emerging opponent team, he was finally removed from the net in the second half after allowing nine goals on 26 shots. In a fit of rage at what he considered to be Tremblay's lack of support, Roy told the team's president, Ronald Corey:

“This is my last game in Montreal.”

Patrick Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on December 6, 1995. His absence from Montreal's goaltending legacy has never been filled since then. Roy went on to have further success with the Avalanche securing two Stanley Cups in 1996 and 2001. He was deservedly inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006 for his unmatched contribution to hockey.

Also Read: How many Stanley Cups has Patrick Roy won?

Montreal Canadiens finds themselves in a tight spot for their goaltending situation for the upcoming season

The goaltending situation for the Montreal Canadiens has become one of the major worries for the team authorities as well as the NHL fans. Although Jake Allen has shown glimpses of excellent play, he has failed to build a solid track record as a reliable goalkeeper.

On the alternate front, Casey DeSmith has also shown his prowess on the ice to some extent, but he has not yet had a chance to showcase his abilities in a major NHL game. The Canadiens require a reliable presence at the goaltending position if they are to traverse the difficulties of the tough upcoming NHL season effectively.