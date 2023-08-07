Ice Hockey
  • The most talented team in the NHL? Grading every Los Angeles Kings offseason move

By Nathan Grella
Modified Aug 07, 2023 04:43 GMT
Rob Blake of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After a promising playoff appearance driven by an elite forward group, the Los Angeles Kings entered the offseason with a focus on strengthening their roster for the long haul.

With a mix of impactful acquisitions and less impressive signings, let's delve into the Kings' offseason moves and their potential implications.

A- - Trading for Pierre-Luc Dubois

One of the standout moves was the trade that brought in elite center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The Kings traded Iafallo, Kupari, Villardi and a second-round pick to secure Dubois, bolstering their center depth significantly. Signing Dubois to an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million AAV reflects the Los Angeles Kings' commitment to a key player who could be the cornerstone of their future.

The move earns an A- grade, as it secures a top-tier talent for the long term.

C - Signing Trevor Lewis

The signing of Trevor Lewis to a one-year deal worth $775K adds a veteran presence to the roster.

While Lewis brings experience and depth, the contract value seems fair, and this move receives a C grade. His contributions will likely extend beyond the stat sheet, impacting the locker room and young players' development.

D+ - Replacing Joonas Korpisalo with Cam Talbot in net

Bringing in Cam Talbot on a one-year deal worth $1 million AAV to replace Joonas Korpisalo in goal is a puzzling decision.

Talbot's recent performance has been inconsistent, and the contract's term and value might not be ideal for a player of his caliber. This signing receives a D+ grade due to concerns about the goaltending situation's stability.

C - Bringing back all the RFAs to Los Angeles Kings

The decision to re-sign RFAs Tobias Bjornfot, Samuel Fagemo, Tyler Madden and Akil Thomas is a prudent move that secures the team's future.

Re-signing these young players to extensions provides continuity and potential growth in the organization. This move earns a C grade, as it ensures that the Los Angeles Kings retain valuable prospects, but it doesn't significantly alter their current outlook.

The Los Angeles Kings' offseason moves display a mix of calculated risk-taking and strategic decisions.

The acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois and his subsequent extension showcase a commitment to building around a core player, while the signing of Trevor Lewis adds a veteran touch to the roster.

However, the goaltending situation and certain signings raise questions about their long-term impact. As the Kings aim to build on their recent playoff appearance, the effectiveness of these moves will shape their trajectory in the seasons ahead.

