The Winners and Losers from the first day of NHL Free Agency

The first day of NHL free agency in 2023 brought excitement and disappointment for various teams as they made moves to improve their rosters. Some teams exceeded expectations, while others struggled to make significant and meaningful upgrades

Who were the biggest winners and losers from the first day of free agency? Let's take a look.

Winners

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche emerged as the biggest winners of the free agency. They secured Bowen Byram, a promising young defenseman, to a long-term contract, ensuring the stability of their blue line for years to come. Additionally, the Avalanche added valuable pieces like Miles Wood, Jonathan Drouin, Riley Tufte, Chris Wagner, and Jack Ahcan. Despite limited cap space, the Avalanche successfully upgraded their roster and solidified their position as contenders.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators made notable signings, positioning themselves as winners in free agency. By acquiring Luke Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist, the Predators added experienced talent to complement their developing young core. These signings strengthen their depth and increase their chances of contending for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.

Losers

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a disappointing start to free agency, failing to upgrade significantly in any particular area. Their only notable signings were Ryan Reaves, who brings physicality but limited offensive contribution, and John Klingberg, a defenseman whose recent performances have been inconsistent. With high expectations, the Leafs missed an opportunity to make impactful additions to their roster.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres entered free agency with the intention of bolstering their blue line but ended up missing out on top-tier names like Luke Schenn and Dmitry Orlov. While signings like Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson were decent additions, they fell short of the significant upgrades the Sabres had hoped for. The team missed a chance to solidify their defensive core and address an area of need.

The first day of NHL free agency in 2023 brought winners and losers as teams made moves to strengthen their rosters. The Colorado Avalanche emerged as the biggest winners, securing key players and making upgrades despite limited cap space. The Nashville Predators also had a successful day, adding experienced talent to support their young core.

On the other hand, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres were among the losers of the free agency period. The Leafs failed to make impactful upgrades, while the Sabres missed out on key blue-line acquisitions. As the offseason progresses, teams will have further opportunities to address their needs and make moves to improve their chances in the upcoming season.

