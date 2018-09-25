Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Theodore ends holdout, agrees to 7-year deal with Vegas

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Defenseman Shea Theodore ended his holdout Monday night, agreeing to a seven-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Theodore's deal runs through the 2024-25 season and has an average annual value of $5.2 million.

"We're happy to have everybody done now, sometimes it takes a little bit longer than anticipated," Vegas general manager George McPhee said. "He's a good young player and we got some unrestricted years and now he can just play."

McPhee said the main issue between the team and Theodore's camp was the Golden Knights were asking him to sign long-term, while the fourth-year pro was looking for a two-year deal. McPhee also said the long-term deal was about managing the salary cap properly, and leaving enough space over the next few years, giving the Golden Knights a better chance to continue as a Western Conference contender.

"I think when it was laid out and explained to the player why we were doing that ... he bought in," McPhee said. "You just have to get the numbers right on those deals. We thought if we paid a little more now ... and we have cost certainty in the future, it allows us to manage the cap better, and plan better.

"We got to a place today where they had a couple of options — a six-year deal, a seven-year deal — we thought we were pretty close, and got it done just after the first period."

Theodore had 29 points (6 goals, 23 assists) in 61 games during the 2017-18 regular season. The 23-year-old appeared in all 20 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Stanley Cup Final, recording 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists).

"We were pretty confident, based on the way he played last year and what he did at his age last year, to really play that well, and play that well in the playoffs for four rounds, we're pretty confident about what we're gonna have now, and in the future," McPhee said. "So, we were prepared to go longer."

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said Theodore will join the team Tuesday, during a two-day retreat in Montana. He added that he is not concerned about the time he's missed during training camp.

"He's been working out, he'll be fine," Gallant said.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Vegas comes up empty again in puzzling 3-1 loss to Capitals
RELATED STORY
Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Capitals beat Vegas 3-1, lead Cup Final 2-1
RELATED STORY
Vegas signs Max Pacioretty to extension after trade
RELATED STORY
AP source: Couture agrees to 8-year extension with Sharks
RELATED STORY
Golden Knights' future bright after awesome inaugural year
RELATED STORY
Current and former teammates shocked by Schmidt's suspension
RELATED STORY
Missed chances push Vegas to brink of elimination in Final
RELATED STORY
Capitals eager to end their title drought in Vegas desert
RELATED STORY
Road warriors? Vegas hopes for boost as Cup Final goes to DC
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us