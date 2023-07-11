"They're upfront about being d****ebags" - Paige Spiranac once took a savage dig at sports stars while professing her love for NHL athletes 

Paige Spiranac is one of the more well-known golfing personalities in the world. She is known for her witty opinions as well as for her beauty.

But one thing many might not know about Paige Spiranac is that she also has a big crush on hockey players. In fact, she claims to prefer them over other stars in the world of golf.

In her podcast, Playing the Round, she elaborated on this topic further alongside guest Amanda Rose:

"I am very anti-golf professionals. I think the golf pros are the worst people to date out of all of the sports - they are by far the worst! By far the worst."

She then revealed that hockey players and NHL stars are indeed her favorites

"They're the most fun and they're also upfront about being d****ebags and so that's the best part. I think what I have a problem with the baseball players and the golfers is that they pretend to be these good old Christian boys and then they're doing the same things that other athletes are doing."

In her words, she felt that their hypocrisy over not being upfront makes them worse than NHL stars.

This is not the first time she has praised hockey players for their partying habits. Spiranac has a massive social media influence among fans across the globe.

She made waves in September 2022 when she gushed over hockey players. According to her believed that in the realm of professional sports, hockey players were the ultimate party animals.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Hockey players are built different Hockey players are built different https://t.co/HsyltYWrP4

Spiranac, who is renowned for her openness and candor, awarded NHL players a perfect score of 10 out of 10 for their capacity for joy and celebration. She said:

"Hockey players are just built different. Hockey gets a 10 because these guys are absolutely insane. They will go into a game, get their two front teeth knocked out and then ... do it all over again the next day. They're in a league of their own."

Even a fractured kneecap couldn't stop Paige Spiranac from golfing success

Born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Paige Spiranac survived a fractured kneecap at age 12 and switched her attention to golf. Her competitive drive was cultivated by her family's athletic heritage, which included her father's success in football and her mother's profession in dance.

Spiranac, a home-schooled student, divided her time between Scottsdale, Arizona, and Monument, Colorado, where she concentrated on her golf skills. Many people use her path as an example of tenacity and grit.Currently,

Paige Spiranac is now a well-known golf influencer and social media personality.

