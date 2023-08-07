"They could be sneaky good this year" - NHL fans react as Matt Dumba signs surprise 1-year deal with Coyotes

In a shock move, the Arizona Coyotes have bolstered their defensive lineup with the signing of Matt Dumba to a one-year, $4 million contract. The news, confirmed by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, has sent ripples of excitement and curiosity through the NHL fanbase.

Dumba's arrival in the desert brings a much-needed boost to the Coyotes' blue line, as the right defenseman has consistently logged over 20 minutes per game for seven seasons.

His presence is expected to solidify the team's defense, providing a great opportunity for the relatively inexperienced squad to thrive.

The acquisition has also raised questions about playing time for other right-side defensemen like Troy Stecher and Josh Brown, who may face limitations due to Dumba's inclusion in the top four.

Nevertheless, Twitter erupted with excitement and surprise as news broke of Matt Dumba's deal with the Coyotes. One tweeted:

"AZ could be sneaky good this year."

Here are the other top Twitter reactions:

Glenn Spinner @glenngineer1 @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC AZ could be sneaky good this year.

Tony @teaman_tony ditto Jason Zucker @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC When nobody else wants you just go to Arizonaditto Jason Zucker

Marc @marcstevens_ @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Would’ve been great to see him in Toronto

People truth @danny_dbelliv @Sportsnet @FriedgeHNIC Good keep him the hell away from the good teams 🏒

For the Coyotes, this deal represents a low-risk, high-reward scenario. If the team fails to make the desired impact, they have the flexibility to trade Dumba with only a 50% cap hit of $2 million AAV for the remainder of the season.

As the NHL season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating how Dumba's presence will influence the Coyotes' performance and their chances of making a playoff push.

His suprising arrival has sparked discussions among hockey enthusiasts across the league, and all eyes will be on Arizona as the new season unfolds.

What the signing means for Matt Dumba and Arizona Coyotes?

For Matt Dumba, the one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes represents a fresh start and a significant opportunity to showcase his skills as a top-four defenseman.

Although he had a deep attachment to the Minnesota Wild, the lack of cap space and emergence of promising rookie Brock Faber led to the end of his decade-long tenure in Minnesota.

Dumba's move to Arizona allows him to take on a crucial role on their blue line, providing valuable experience and leadership to the young Coyotes team. If he performs well in the desert, it could set him up for a multi-year deal in the future when the salary cap is expected to rise.

For the Coyotes, the signing of Dumba addresses a crucial need on their blue line. With multiple additions up front during the offseason, the team lacked an experienced and reliable defenseman.

Dumba's presence will not only bolster their defensive core but also provide vocal leadership and energy in the locker room. Additionally, his solid performance could make him a valuable trade asset at the deadline, should the Coyotes decide to go that route.

The signing represents a win-win scenario for both Matt Dumba and the Arizona Coyotes as they look to make a positive impact in the NHL next season.