Things get heated between Jordan Staal and Ondrej Palat during Game One between Devils and Hurricanes

It looks like Jordan Staal and Ondrej Palat won't be sending each other Christmas cards any time soon. Tensions were high in game one of the second-round playoff series between the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes. When Devils forward Ondrej Palat elbowed Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal in the head, it only added fuel to the fire.

Things get heated between Ondrej Palat and Jordan Staal

The incident occurred when the Hurricanes were leading 3-1 in the third period. Palat tried to create space for himself by throwing his elbow at Jordan Staal, which caused Staal's head to hit the boards hard. To make matters worse, Palat's skate rolled over Staal's ankle during the play. Staal retaliated by cross-checking Palat in the back.

The incident can be interpreted as an act of revenge. Earlier in the game, Staal leveled Devils star Jack Hughes with a couple of big hits and struck him in the face. It seemed like the Hurricanes captain was intentionally targeting the former first-overall pick, which added to the intensity of the game.

The incident involving Palat and Staal is proof that players need to be mindful of their actions on the ice. Yes, physicality is a part of the game. But it is important for players to control their emotions and avoid dangerous plays that can lead to serious injuries. Palat's elbow to Staal's head was a reckless and dangerous play that could have had serious consequences for both players.

The play also had an impact on the outcome of the game. Shortly after the incident, Brady Skjei scored to give the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead. It was a momentum killer for the Devils, who had been working hard to cut into the two-goal deficit.

As the series continues, it will be important for both teams to maintain their focus. The series has seen two high-profile players, Jordan Staal and Jack Hughes, get roughed up on dangerous plays. Hopefully the physicality doesn't escalate to the point of no return.

Game 2 between the Devils and Hurricanes will take place at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 pm/ET.

Poll : 0 votes