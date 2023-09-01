"This management is not serious" - Canadiens fans irate at Habs front office for picking Reinbacher over a speculated Matvei Michkov

Too scared to take a chance on Matvei Michkov? The Habs fans seem quite offended by their draft pick this year.

The Montreal Canadiens have long been one of the most storied and passionate franchises in the NHL. With that passion often comes high expectations from their dedicated fan base. However, recently, Canadiens fans have found themselves expressing frustration and disappointment with the team's front-office decisions, specifically regarding their choice in this year's NHL draft.

The controversy began when Canadiens Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, hinted at the team passing on a high-end talent during the draft. While Gorton did not explicitly mention the player's name, fans quickly speculated that it might have been Russian sensation Matvei Michkov.

Michkov, often regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the hockey world, had captured the imagination of many Canadiens fans. Known for his exceptional scoring ability and hockey sense, he was seen as a potential game-changer for any team lucky enough to draft him.

This speculation ignited a firestorm of frustration among the Canadiens faithful. One fan voiced his disappointment, saying:

"Watched 5 minutes of it and this management is not serious. They are going for the 'safe' play instead of the 'risky' play. They are literally saying that they were too scared to take a chance on Michkov."

Another fan expressed his dissatisfaction, calling the situation:

"The most brutal watch" they've had as a fan.

One more fan said:

"What a joke of management and scouting montreal has. Another 20 years of being "ok". Mickov was the answer"

The recent draft choice appears to have left many feeling disheartened and concerned about the team's future. The hope was that a talent like Michkov could potentially provide the spark needed to bring the Canadiens back to championship glory.

More on Matvei Michkov's NHL draft this year

Russian winger Matvei Michkov touted as a top-three talent in the 2023 NHL draft, found his home with the Philadelphia Flyers as the seventh overall pick. Initially, Michkov was the consensus No. 2 prospect, trailing only Connor Bedard. However, his absence from NHL scouts' radar while playing in Russia allowed Adam Fantilli to surpass him in the rankings, leading to Michkov's slide.

On the ice, Michkov's offensive skills are undeniable, with comparisons to the likes of Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin. His remarkable hockey sense and offensive vision are standout qualities. Nevertheless, it's the off-ice factors that introduced an element of risk.

