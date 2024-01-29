Three likely landing spots for Calgary Flames' Chris Tanev before NHL Trade Deadline 

Chris Tanev is a pending free agent and with that, all signs point to the Calgary Flames defenseman being traded by the NHL Trade Deadline.

Tanev is a solid second-pair defenseman who plays a physical game and can shut down the opposing team's top players in the playoffs. This season, Tanev has nine points in 46 games and is a +7.

With that, several teams will be interested in him.

3 likely landing spots for Chris Tanev

#1, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs were linked to Chris Tanev earlier this year but the trade didn't come to fruition due to the salary cap.

Tanev is a perfect fit for the Maple Leafs, whose defensive core has struggled this season.

Tanev could come in and play with Morgan Reilly and be a shutdown player alongside the offensive defenseman, which would then push T.J. Brodie and Jake McCabe further down their defense, which makes them that much deeper.

Toronto needs to address their D-core and Tanev should be atop their wish list.

#2, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have a need on the right side of their defense, which is why Chris Tanev should be a perfect fit.

Tanev could come in and replace Samuel Girard or the injured Josh Manson. Colorado also has the cap space to acquire him due to Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, and Pavel Francouz being on injured reserve.

If the Avalanche can add Tanev, it would strengthen their D-core and make them a favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

#3, Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks already made a trade with the Calgary Flames for a defenseman when they acquired Nikita Zadarov.

However, with Carson Soucy struggling, the Canucks could look to re-acquire Tanev, who admitted he didn't want to leave Vancouver in the first place.

The Vancouver Canucks are a legit Stanley Cup-contesting team and adding to their defense is key at the deadline.