3 NHL free agent signings that made absolutely no sense

The NHL free agency period always sees its fair share of head-scratching signings. This offseason was just another example, as teams misjudge their current roster construction.

In this article, we will examine three recent free agent signings that raise eyebrows and seem to make the least amount of sense.

#1 Alex Kerfoot to the Arizona Coyotes

The signing of Alex Kerfoot by the Arizona Coyotes is puzzling due to the contract details and the team's current situation. Kerfoot signed a two-year deal worth $3.5 million AAV, including a no-trade clause. While Kerfoot is a serviceable player, the Coyotes are currently in a rebuilding phase, and his contract seems out of line with their objectives.

The inclusion of an NHL no-trade clause further restricts the team's flexibility in the future. This signing raises questions about the Coyotes' long-term strategy and the rationale behind committing significant resources to a player who may not be a long-term fit.

#2 Cam Talbot to the LA Kings

The LA Kings' decision to sign Cam Talbot as their starting goaltender for one year at $1 million AAV is questionable. Talbot's recent performance does not indicate that he is a significant upgrade over their previous starter, Joonas Korpisalo. With other more talented options available in the market, the Kings' choice to go with Talbot seems puzzling.

The signing does not appear to address their need for a reliable starting netminder who can elevate the team's performance. This move raises concerns about the Kings' goaltending situation and their ability to compete in a highly competitive NHL Western Conference.

#3 John Klingberg to the Toronto Maple Leafs

While John Klingberg is undoubtedly a talented defenseman, his signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs for one year at $4.15 million seems questionable given the team's defensive needs and budget constraints. The Maple Leafs were in search of more defensively reliable defensemen, yet they opted for Klingberg at a higher cost. With other options available at a fraction of the price, this signing raises concerns about the allocation of resources. Erik Gustavsson, who left in free agency, could have provided similar defensive stability at a significantly lower cost. The decision to go with Klingberg suggests a missed opportunity to address the team's defensive shortcomings more effectively.

