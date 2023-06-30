Three pieces Edmonton Oilers could make a move for after their trade with Red Wings

After trading away Klim Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto to the Detroit Red Wings for future cash considerations, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves with just over $8 million in cap space to invest in free agents. As they look to strengthen their roster, there are three players who could be perfect fits for the team: Gustav Nyquist, Max Domi, and the return of Nick Bjugstad.

Gustav Nyquist: Perfect Complimentary piece

Dallas Stars v Minnesota Wild - Game Three

Gustav Nyquist, a seasoned winger with a proven track record, would bring valuable experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' forward group. With his speed, skill, and hockey sense, Nyquist has consistently produced offensively throughout his career.

The 33-year-old has the versatility to slot into the top-six forward group and provide additional depth to an already potent offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Nyquist's ability to create plays and find the back of the net would make him an ideal addition to the Oilers' lineup.

Max Domi: Injecting more talent

Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings

Max Domi, a center known for his playmaking and offensive creativity, could be another valuable addition to the Oilers' roster. The 28-year-old brings a mix of skill and physicality that would complement the team's style of play.

With his ability to distribute the puck and generate scoring chances, he could provide a much-needed boost to the Oilers' secondary scoring. Domi's competitive nature and energy on the ice would also add a new dimension to the team's forward group.

Nick Bjugstad: Furthering the current Edmonton Oilers' career

Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

Bringing back Nick Bjugstad, who had a promising stint with the Edmonton Oilers after being acquired at the trade deadline, would be a logical move. Bjugstad showcased his versatility by playing both center and wing, and his size and strength provided a physical presence for the team.

With his experience and ability to contribute offensively, the 30-year-old could slot into the middle-six forward group and provide valuable depth scoring. Re-signing Bjugstad would not only maintain continuity but also build upon the positive chemistry that he displayed during his short tenure with the Oilers.

As the Edmonton Oilers seek to maximize their newly acquired cap space, these free-agent signings would provide immediate impact and contribute to the team's quest for success. The addition of Nyquist, Domi, and a re-signed Bjugstad would not only bolster the Oilers' roster but also improve their chances of making a deeper playoff run.

Poll : 0 votes