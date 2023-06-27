Three players the Boston Bruins can target with their newfound cap space after trading Taylor Hall

With the recent trades of Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins have freed up valuable cap space, providing them with an opportunity to make key additions to their roster.

As they look to build upon their successful history, the Bruins should prioritize re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi and Trent Frederic while also exploring the possibility of acquiring Torey Krug from the St. Louis Blues, a move that has gained support from David Pastrnak.

Tyler Bertuzzi - Resigning

Edmonton Oilers v Boston Bruins

One player the Bruins should target with their newfound cap space is Tyler Bertuzzi. Known for his gritty playing style and scoring ability, Bertuzzi was a valuable asset to the Bruins' lineup after his deadline acquisition. His presence in front of the net and ability to contribute in all situations made him a player worth investing in.

Re-signing Bertuzzi would not only provide continuity to the Bruins' forward group but also solidify their depth and scoring options.

Trent Frederic - Resigning

Ottawa Senators v Boston Bruins

Another player the Bruins should focus on retaining is Trent Frederic. Known for his physicality and energy, Frederic has shown promise and the ability to be an effective bottom-six forward.

With his strong defensive play and occasional offensive contributions, Frederic brings a valuable element to the Bruins' lineup. Resigning him would ensure the team maintains its hard-nosed style while adding depth and versatility to their forward group.

Torey Krug - Trade Target: Bringing the former Boston Bruins defenseman back

St Louis Blues v Seattle Kraken

The Bruins should explore the possibility of bringing Torey Krug back to Boston. Krug, who is currently with the St. Louis Blues, spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Bruins, becoming a fan favorite with his offensive skills and leadership. Krug's ability to quarterback the power play and contribute offensively from the blue line would greatly benefit the Bruins' roster.

David Pastrnak's endorsement of a potential Krug return adds to the intrigue surrounding this move and highlights the positive impact he could have on the team.

With the cap space created by trading Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno, the Boston Bruins have the opportunity to bolster their roster and build upon their successful history. By prioritizing the re-signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Trent Frederic, the Bruins can maintain the core of their winning team while adding depth and energy.

Additionally, exploring a trade for Torey Krug, a familiar face and fan favorite, could bring back a skilled defenseman who can contribute both offensively and on the power play.

