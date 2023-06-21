Three players the Boston Bruins need to sign this offseason

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Boston Bruins are looking to bounce back and reclaim their championship aspirations.

Despite setting the record for most wins in NHL history during the regular season, the Bruins faltered when it mattered most. To strengthen their roster and address areas of need, the Bruins should consider re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi, securing the services of RFA Jeremy Swayman, and adding depth with Lars Eller.

#1 Re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi: Locking in a system fit

Edmonton Oilers v Boston Bruins

After acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi at the trade deadline, the Bruins witnessed his impact firsthand. Bertuzzi's physicality, scoring ability, and willingness to play a hard-nosed style of hockey make him an ideal fit for the Bruins' system. Re-signing Bertuzzi would provide stability and depth in the forward lines, bolstering their offensive firepower. His ability to contribute in both regular-season games and the playoffs makes him a valuable asset for the Bruins' resurgence.

#2 Securing Jeremy Swayman: Keeping the best goalie tandem with the Boston Bruins

Ottawa Senators v Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman, a restricted free agent, showcased tremendous potential during his first few seasons. His performances between the pipes injected a breath of fresh air into the Bruins' goaltending. Swayman's athleticism, composure, and ability to make key saves make him a vital part of the team's future. By securing Swayman's services, the Bruins would solidify their goaltending situation and have a reliable netminder to complement Linus Ullmark or potentially take on a larger role.

#1 Adding Depth with Lars Eller: Bringing in a key piece

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Three

To bolster their center depth, the Bruins should target Lars Eller in free agency. Eller's experience, defensive acumen, and versatility make him an appealing addition to the roster. He has demonstrated the ability to contribute offensively and excel in defensive situations. Eller's championship-winning experience with the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche adds valuable playoff knowledge to the Bruins' lineup. His presence would provide stability and support in the bottom-six forward group.

The Boston Bruins' record-setting regular season came to a disappointing end with a first-round playoff exit. To reestablish themselves as contenders, the Bruins should focus on making strategic moves in the offseason. Re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi, securing the services of Jeremy Swayman, and adding depth with Lars Eller would address key areas of need and strengthen their roster. By targeting these free agents, the Bruins can rebuild their team for success and aim to make a deeper playoff run in the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes