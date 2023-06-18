Three players the Calgary Flames need to sign this offseason

After a disappointing season, the Calgary Flames need to address their lack of goal scoring. The team missed the playoffs, and their head coach Darryl Sutter was fired from his position. Notable absences from Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk also hindered their offensive production.

To reignite the Flames and provide a spark, the team should consider signing Jason Zucker, James van Riemsdyk, and Ivan Barbashev in the upcoming offseason.

Jason Zucker: A long shot add that will put the puck in the net

Pittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay Lightning

Jason Zucker's speed and scoring ability would be a welcome addition to the Calgary Flames. Known for his strong two-way play, Zucker has proven himself as a consistent offensive threat. His ability to drive to the net, finish plays, and create scoring chances would provide the Flames with a much-needed boost.

Zucker's work ethic and versatility would also fit well within the team's system and provide support for Gaudreau and Tkachuk. His addition could open up opportunities for the entire forward group.

James van Riemsdyk: Pure scoring for the Calgary Flames

Detroit Red Wings v Philadelphia Flyers

James van Riemsdyk's size, net-front presence, and scoring touch make him an intriguing target for the Flames. With his ability to create chaos in front of the opposing net, van Riemsdyk is a proven goal scorer. His experience and leadership qualities would also provide invaluable guidance to a young Flames team.

Van Riemsdyk's offensive prowess would help alleviate the pressure on Gaudreau and Tkachuk. He would provide the Flames with a much-needed secondary scoring threat.

Ivan Barbashev: Adding that perfect extra piece

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

Ivan Barbashev's two-way play and physicality would add a different dimension to the Calgary Flames' lineup. A versatile forward, Barbashev is known for his defensive awareness and ability to win battles along the boards. His physical presence would create space for his linemates and provide an added element of grit to the Flames' game. Barbashev's ability to chip in offensively would further strengthen the team's depth, ensuring a more balanced attack.

To reinvigorate their offense and rebound from a disappointing season, the Calgary Flames must address their lack of goal scoring. By pursuing free agents Jason Zucker, James van Riemsdyk, and Ivan Barbashev, the Flames would add a combination of speed, scoring touch, and physicality to their lineup. The Flames can reignite their offensive fire and compete for a playoff spot by strategically signing these free agents and bolstering their forward group.

