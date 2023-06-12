Three players the Columbus Blue Jackets need to sign this offseason

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a challenging season, missing the playoffs and finishing lower in the standings than anticipated. As they approach the offseason, the Blue Jackets must focus on strengthening their roster to regain their competitive edge. This article looks at three free agents the Blue Jackets should consider signing to become competitive in the upcoming season.

Teddy Blueger: Buying low on a player with potential

Adding Teddy Blueger to the Columbus Blue Jackets' lineup would bring energy, versatility, and a strong two-way game. Blueger has showcased his ability to excel in both offensive and defensive roles with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights. His responsible defensive play, reliable penalty killing, and faceoff proficiency would be invaluable assets for the Blue Jackets. Additionally, Blueger's strong work ethic and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate to motivate and inspire his teammates. Signing Blueger would enhance the Blue Jackets' depth at the center and provide a valuable presence in all situations.

Nick Bonino: Much-needed face-off ability

Nick Bonino's experience and scoring ability make him an attractive free-agent target for the Blue Jackets. Bonino is known for his clutch performances and has a history of elevating his play in the playoffs. His ability to contribute offensively, particularly in crucial moments, would provide the Blue Jackets with a reliable scoring threat. Furthermore, Bonino's veteran presence and championship pedigree (having won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins) would bring valuable leadership to a relatively young Columbus team.

Signing Bonino would bolster the Columbus Blue Jackets' forward group and provide an additional scoring punch.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: The perfect Columbus Blue Jackets depth piece

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is a versatile forward who excels in a defensive role and brings valuable experience to any team. Bellemare's ability to win key faceoffs, play a responsible defensive game, and contribute on the penalty kill would greatly benefit the Blue Jackets. His strong work ethic and dedication to his craft make him a reliable presence on and off the ice. Signing Bellemare would add stability to the team's bottom-six forward group.

The Columbus Blue Jackets' disappointing season calls for strategic signings in the upcoming offseason to strengthen their roster. These signings would not only enhance the Blue Jackets' on-ice performance but also contribute to a winning culture and provide valuable mentorship for the young players.

