Three players the Edmonton Oilers should sign this offseason

The Edmonton Oilers have been in desperate need of defensive upgrades for several seasons now. This upcoming offseason presents an opportunity to address this pressing issue. The Oilers need to solidify their defensive core and complement their high-powered offense, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers should target three notable free agents: Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, and Kevin Shattenkirk. These offensive-minded defensemen would bring a much-needed boost to Edmonton's blue line. They could help create a well-rounded team capable of contending for the Stanley Cup.

Matt Dumba: Adding the nasty to an already skilled team

Matt Dumba, currently with the Minnesota Wild, is an exceptional offensive defenseman with a knack for scoring goals. His powerful shot and offensive instincts make him a threat from the blue line and a valuable asset on the power play. Dumba's ability to contribute offensively would complement the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic forward group perfectly. He would provide additional scoring options from the back end.

Furthermore, his physicality and willingness to engage in the defensive zone would add a much-needed physical presence to Edmonton's defensive corps.

John Klingberg: Future quarterback of the Edmonton Oilers power play?

John Klingberg of the Minnesota Wild is renowned for his offensive prowess and exceptional puck-moving skills. A smooth skater with excellent vision, Klingberg has consistently displayed his ability to generate scoring opportunities. With the Edmonton Oilers' strong offensive talent up front, Klingberg's ability to distribute the puck effectively would optimize the team's scoring potential.

Kevin Shattenkirk: An aging option

Kevin Shattenkirk, a veteran defenseman currently with the Anaheim Ducks, would bring a wealth of experience and offensive skill to the Edmonton Oilers' blue line. Shattenkirk is known for his offensive instincts, particularly on the power play, where he excels at quarterbacking the man advantage. His ability to create scoring chances and contribute from the point would add a new dimension to Edmonton's power play.

The Edmonton Oilers have long been in need of defensive reinforcements, and this offseason presents a crucial opportunity to address that deficiency. Signing Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, and Kevin Shattenkirk would add offensive-minded defensemen who can contribute to the team's high-powered offense. They would also provide stability in their own end. The likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl already lead the way. The addition of Dumba, Klingberg, and Shattenkirk could propel the Oilers into legitimate Stanley Cup contenders in the upcoming seasons.

