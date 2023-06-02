Three players that Kyle Dubas needs to target in his first offseason as the GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins

After assuming the role of general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas faces the daunting task of enhancing the team's roster while adhering to tight salary cap restrictions. Despite these challenges, if Dubas can find some flexibility within the cap, he should prioritize reinforcing the Penguins' defensive core by pursuing talented free agents such as Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, or Kevin Shattenkirk.

Three players that Kyle Dubas needs to offer in hist first moves as the GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Dumba

One player Dubas should consider is Matt Dumba, a dynamic defenseman currently playing for the Minnesota Wild. Dumba brings a unique combination of offensive firepower and defensive prowess that would greatly benefit the Penguins. Renowned for his powerful shot and ability to contribute on the power play, Dumba would provide an immediate boost to Pittsburgh's offensive capabilities from the blue line. Additionally, his physicality and defensive skills would bring stability to the team's back end.

John Klingberg

Another appealing option for Dubas to explore is John Klingberg, a skilled defenseman from the Dallas Stars. Klingberg is highly regarded for his exceptional vision, playmaking abilities, and offensive instincts. His capacity to contribute offensively while maintaining a strong defensive game makes him an ideal fit for the Penguins. Klingberg's ability to efficiently move the puck and orchestrate the power play would significantly elevate Pittsburgh's offensive output.

Kevin Shattenkirk

Kevin Shattenkirk, a seasoned defenseman who most recently played for the Anaheim Ducks, could also be a valuable addition to the Penguins' blue line. Shattenkirk boasts a wealth of experience and a track record of offensive production. His knack for joining the rush, contributing offensively, and quarterbacking the power play would address the Penguins' need for a reliable, offensive-minded defenseman. Furthermore, Shattenkirk's defensive abilities have improved over the years, rendering him a well-rounded option for Dubas to consider.

While Kyle Dubas will undoubtedly need to navigate the salary cap constraints, pursuing one of these three defensemen could significantly bolster the Penguins' roster. The acquisition of a dynamic, offensive-minded defenseman who also excels defensively would be a valuable addition to a team in dire need of such a player.

As Kyle Dubas assumes the role of general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins, his primary objective will be to enhance the team's roster within the constraints of a limited salary cap. However, by setting his sights on free agents such as Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, or Kevin Shattenkirk, Dubas can effectively address the Penguins' pressing need for a skilled defenseman who can contribute at both ends of the ice. The addition of such a player would not only bolster Pittsburgh's offensive capabilities but also greatly improve their chances of success in the upcoming season.

