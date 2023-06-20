Three players the Los Angeles Kings need to sign this offseason

After a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Los Angeles Kings are determined to strengthen their roster and make a deeper postseason run. To address their needs and enhance their chances of success, the Kings should focus on three free agents in the upcoming offseason: re-signing Joonas Korpisalo, acquiring Dmitry Orlov, and adding Paul Byron to provide depth and versatility.

#1 Re-signing Joonas Korpisalo: Putting trust in a goalie for the future

The Los Angeles Kings made a significant move at the trade deadline by acquiring Joonas Korpisalo, and re-signing him would be a logical step to solidify their goaltending situation. Korpisalo showcased his ability to perform under pressure and provided stability between the pipes. His calm demeanor, athleticism, and strong positional play make him a valuable asset for the Kings moving forward. By securing Korpisalo's services, the Kings would have a reliable netminder to anchor their defense.

#2 Acquiring Dmitry Orlov: Bringing in the franchise blue-liner

To bolster their blue line, the Los Angeles Kings should target Dmitry Orlov in free agency. Orlov is a skilled defenseman known for his puck-moving ability and offensive contributions. His ability to join the rush and generate scoring chances would add another dimension to the Kings' attack. Additionally, Orlov's sound defensive play and experience would provide valuable leadership and stability to the Kings' defensive unit. His presence would complement the young talent already on the roster, further aiding their development.

#3 Adding Paul Byron: Adding depth to the Los Angeles Kings

Paul Byron's speed, versatility, and tenacity make him an ideal addition to the Los Angeles Kings' lineup. Byron is a dynamic forward who can play in various roles and contribute on both ends of the ice. His ability to create scoring opportunities with his speed and relentless forechecking would provide a valuable spark to the Kings' offense. Furthermore, Byron's penalty-killing prowess and defensive responsibility would enhance the Kings' defensive game. His experience and leadership qualities would be invaluable in guiding the team's young players.

As the Los Angeles Kings aim to make a deeper playoff run, addressing their needs in the upcoming offseason is crucial. Re-signing Joonas Korpisalo would solidify their goaltending situation, providing stability between the pipes. Acquiring Dmitry Orlov would bolster their blue line, adding offensive firepower and veteran leadership. Adding Paul Byron to the roster would inject speed, versatility, and tenacity into the Kings' forward group. By targeting these three free agents, the Kings would improve their chances of success and take another step towards building a competitive and well-rounded team.

Poll : 0 votes