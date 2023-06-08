Three players the Minnesota Wild should sign this offseason

The Minnesota Wild face significant salary cap challenges over the next couple of seasons due to the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. To navigate this situation and maintain a competitive roster, the Wild should focus on signing affordable free agents who can improve their depth scoring.

Derek Stepan, Nick Foligno, and Brett Howden, all bottom-six centers, would provide valuable contributions while fitting within the team's limited cap space.

Derek Stepan: The solution to the Minnesota Wild's center problems?

Derek Stepan, a seasoned veteran with a wealth of experience, would be an excellent addition to the Minnesota Wild's lineup. Stepan has proven himself as a reliable bottom-six center throughout his career. He consistently contributes offensively while playing a responsible defensive game.

His leadership and playoff experience, gained during his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, would bring invaluable intangibles to the Wild's locker room. Stepan's an ideal candidate to improve Minnesota's depth scoring while being mindful of the team's cap constraints. He is versatile and has the ability to contribute in all situations.

Nick Foligno: One last ride as brothers?

Nick Foligno, known for his tenacity and work ethic, would bring a much-needed physical presence to the Wild's forward group. Foligno's gritty style of play, coupled with his offensive skills, makes him a valuable asset in the bottom-six role. Foligno's brother, Marcus, is a major part of the Minnesota Wild's leadership group. He could take a pay cut for the oppurtunity to play together.

Brett Howden: The long shot

Brett Howden, a young and promising center, would be an affordable option for the Wild while offering upside potential. Howden has shown flashes of his offensive ability during the playoffs with the Vegas Golden Knights. He also has room to grow and develop further. As a bottom-six center, Howden's responsible two-way game and strong defensive play would provide stability to the Minnesota Wild's lineup. By signing Howden, the Wild would add a player who can contribute offensively and potentially grow into a larger role as his game evolves.

With the Minnesota Wild facing a challenging salary cap situation, it is essential to find cost-effective solutions to improve their depth scoring. These signings would help the Wild maintain their competitiveness while also being mindful of their financial limitations. By bolstering their depth scoring with these affordable options, the Wild can navigate their cap crunch and continue their quest for success.

