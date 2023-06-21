Three players the Montreal Canadiens need to sign this offseason

After failing to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in need of a fresh start. To reignite their playoff aspirations and bolster their roster, the Canadiens should focus on re-signing Jonathan Drouin, adding goaltending depth with Laurent Brossoit, and injecting offensive talent with Ryan Donato.

Re-signing Jonathan Drouin: Securing the Montreal Canadiens star

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonathan Drouin had a down year in 2022-23. However, the talented forward has shown flashes of his offensive capabilities in the past.

By re-signing Drouin, the Montreal Canadiens would give him an opportunity to return to form and contribute to the team's scoring punch. Drouin's playmaking skills and creativity on the ice would provide a much-needed offensive boost, helping the Canadiens reclaim a playoff spot.

Adding goaltending depth with Laurent Brossoit

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

The Montreal Canadiens should address their goaltending situation by pursuing Laurent Brossoit in free agency. Brossoit has proven to be a reliable backup goaltender during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights. His ability to provide stability between the pipes and perform admirably when called upon makes him an attractive option for the Canadiens.

Having a capable backup goaltender like Brossoit would ease the workload on Jake Allen, allowing for better performance and reducing the risk of injuries and fatigue.

Injecting offensive talent with Ryan Donato

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Four

One area where the Canadiens struggled last season was their offense. Acquiring Ryan Donato in free agency could help address this issue.

Donato is a skilled forward with the ability to contribute offensively. While he hasn't reached his full potential in previous NHL stints, a change of scenery and a fresh opportunity with the Canadiens could unlock his scoring prowess.

Donato's offensive instincts and shooting ability would add depth and diversity to the Canadiens' forward group.

As the Montreal Canadiens seek to rebound from two consecutive seasons without playoff appearances, the upcoming offseason presents a critical opportunity to rebuild their roster.

By re-signing Jonathan Drouin, the Canadiens can provide him with a chance to rediscover his offensive flair. Adding goaltending depth with Laurent Brossoit would ensure reliable backup support for Carey Price, alleviating the workload on their star netminder. Injecting offensive talent with Ryan Donato would address the team's scoring deficiencies. These moves would enhance the Canadiens' chances of returning to playoff contention.

As the offseason progresses, it will be intriguing to see if these potential signings materialize and contribute to the Canadiens' journey back to the playoffs.

