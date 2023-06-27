Three players that could be on the move from Boston Bruins next as cap casualties

Following the trades of Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made it clear that he is not done clearing cap space. With the goal of signing free agents and making additional moves, the Bruins are actively assessing their roster to create further flexibility.

This article will discuss three players who could be on the cap casualty watch — Jeremy Swayman, Matt Grzelcyk, and Mike Reilly.

Jeremy Swayman: Choosing the Boston Bruins franchise goalie

RFA Jeremy Swayman had an outstanding season as a backup goaltender, impressing with his performances behind Linus Ullmark. While Swayman's potential is undeniable, his strong performance may have increased his value and placed him outside the Bruins' long-term budget.

In order to manage their cap space, the Bruins may need to consider trading the 24-year-old if his contract demands prove to be too many. This decision would be difficult, as Swayman has shown tremendous promise, but it might be a necessary move to maintain financial flexibility.

Matt Grzelcyk: Making a hard move

Matt Grzelcyk, who was signed for the upcoming season at a reasonable $3.6 million AAV, could become a trade candidate. With the Bruins looking to clear cap space, the 29-year-old's contract could be attractive to other teams seeking a reliable defenseman. Grzelcyk's offensive skills and ability to move the puck effectively make him a valuable asset.

Mike Reilly: Clearing up another D-Man roster spot

Another player on the cap casualty watch for the Boston Bruins is Mike Reilly, who is signed for next season at a $3 million AAV. Reilly had a solid season on the Bruins' blue line, contributing offensively and showcasing his playmaking abilities. However, with the team's cap situation in mind, the Bruins may need to consider moving the 29-year-old if it helps create the necessary space for other roster moves.

After trading Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, the Bruins are actively seeking to clear up cap space to sign free agents and make further moves. This has put several players on the cap casualty watch, including Jeremy Swayman, Matt Grzelcyk, and Mike Reilly.

While these players have all made significant contributions to the team, the Bruins' financial constraints and long-term plans may force them to explore trade possibilities. Making these tough decisions will allow the Bruins to maintain financial flexibility and make the necessary additions to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

As the offseason progresses, it will be intriguing to see how the Bruins navigate the cap space challenges while continuing to shape their roster.

