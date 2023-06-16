Three players the Nashville Predators need to sign this offseason

Following a disappointing season in which the Nashville Predators missed the playoffs, the team enters the offseason with renewed hope under the guidance of new General Manager Barry Trotz. With significant cap space available, the Predators have an opportunity to strengthen their roster and make a push for postseason contention.

Here, we explore three free agents the Predators should consider signing: Laurent Brossoit as a high-upside backup to Jusse Saros, Adam Erne for physicality and scoring depth, and Ryan Donato to bolster offensive firepower.

Laurent Brossoit - High-Upside backup for goaltending stability

Securing a reliable backup goaltender is crucial for any team, and Laurent Brossoit fits the bill perfectly. Brossoit has showcased his abilities as a competent netminder during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights, providing a solid presence whenever called upon.

Signing Brossoit as a backup to Jusse Saros would provide the Nashville Predators with goaltending stability and allow Saros to have ample rest throughout the demanding NHL season. Additionally, Brossoit's potential for growth and high upside could make him a valuable asset for the Predators' long-term plans.

Adam Erne - Adding physicality and scoring depth to the Nashville Predators' lineup

Adam Erne would bring a combination of physicality and scoring touch to the Nashville Predators' forward group. Known for his aggressive style of play, Erne can provide a physical presence and contribute to the team's overall grit and competitiveness.

Moreover, Erne had a breakout season with the Detroit Red Wings, displaying improved offensive capabilities by netting career-high goals.

Ryan Donato - Bolstering offensive firepower

Ryan Donato is a skilled forward with a knack for scoring goals. Despite bouncing around the league, Donato has shown flashes of offensive prowess throughout his career.

The Nashville Predators could benefit from Donato's ability to generate offense and contribute to the power play. Donato's offensive instincts, playmaking skills, and willingness to shoot the puck would be valuable to the Predators' forward corps.

With new GM Barry Trotz at the helm and a healthy amount of cap space, the Nashville Predators have an opportunity to regroup and make a strong push for the playoffs next season. These signings would not only enhance the team's overall competitiveness but also provide a foundation for sustained success under the new administration.

With optimism and careful consideration, the Predators can position themselves for a rebound and a successful campaign in the upcoming season.

