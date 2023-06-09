Three players the New York Islanders need to sign this offseason

As the offseason approaches, the New York Islanders are aiming to strengthen their roster and make another deep playoff run next season. With the goal of adding key contributors to their lineup, the Islanders should set their sights on three free agents who could provide the necessary skill, depth, and experience: Tyler Bertuzzi, Joonas Donskoi, and Evgenii Dadonov.

Tyler Bertuzzi: Adding grit for the playoffs

Boston Bruins v Detroit Red Wings

Tyler Bertuzzi would be an excellent addition to the New York Islanders' forward group. Known for his gritty style of play and willingness to go to the tough areas, Bertuzzi brings a physical presence that aligns well with the Islanders' identity. He also possesses offensive capabilities, as evidenced by his strong scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Bertuzzi's versatility allows him to slot into different roles within the lineup, providing valuable depth and flexibility. His competitive nature and work ethic would seamlessly integrate into the Islanders' system, making him an ideal target for the team.

Joonas Donskoi: The perfect New York Islanders system fit

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken

Joonas Donskoi is a highly skilled forward who would significantly bolster the Islanders' offensive arsenal. He possesses excellent puck-handling abilities, playmaking vision, and a knack for finding scoring opportunities.

Donskoi's creativity and offensive instincts make him a threat in the offensive zone, and his ability to contribute to the power play would add another dimension to the Islanders' special team. Additionally, Donskoi has experience playing in high-pressure situations, having reached the Stanley Cup Final with the San Jose Sharks in 2016.

Evgenii Dadonov: Some much-needed scoring

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Three

Adding Evgenii Dadonov to their roster would provide the New York Islanders with a skilled and experienced forward. Dadonov is a consistent scorer with a deadly shot and a history of putting up impressive point totals. His offensive contributions would help address the Islanders' need for secondary scoring and provide additional support to their top line.

Dadonov's ability to excel in tight spaces and find open teammates would also enhance the Islanders' playmaking capabilities. Furthermore, his experience playing in the NHL and internationally brings a valuable veteran's presence to the locker room, which can be invaluable for a team with playoff aspirations.

To bolster their roster and maintain their status as contenders, the New York Islanders should target Tyler Bertuzzi, Joonas Donskoi, and Evgenii Dadonov in the upcoming offseason. These additions, along with the team's strong defensive foundation and coaching system, could propel the Islanders to new heights and solidify their position as perennial contenders in the NHL.

