Three players the Ottawa Senators need to sign this offseason

The Ottawa Senators have shown promising signs of progress in recent years, and with the upcoming offseason, they have an opportunity to further strengthen their roster.

In this article, we will discuss three free agents the Senators should target: Jonathan Quick, re-signing Alex DeBrincat, and Jordan Oesterle.

Jonathan Quick - Solidifying the Ottawa Senators' Goaltending Position

The goaltending position has been a concern for the Ottawa Senators, and signing a veteran like Jonathan Quick would provide stability and leadership between the pipes. Quick has a proven track record of success, with two Stanley Cup championships and a Conn Smythe Trophy to his name.

While he may not be in his prime, Quick's experience and competitiveness would be invaluable for a young Senators team. His ability to make timely saves and guide the defense would elevate Ottawa's chances of contending for a playoff spot. The tricky thing will be convincing Quick to come to eastern Canada.

Re-signing Alex DeBrincat - Building on Offensive Potential

Alex DeBrincat has quickly established himself as a dynamic and productive forward in the NHL. As a restricted free agent, the Ottawa Senators should prioritize re-signing DeBrincat to ensure they retain his offensive talents.

DeBrincat has showcased his scoring prowess, consistently netting 30 or more goals in his first few seasons. His potential for further growth is significant. Keeping DeBrincat's goal-scoring ability and offensive creativity in the Senators' lineup would keep providing a significant boost to their scoring depth.

Jordan Oesterle - Strengthening the Defensive Corps

The Ottawa Senators' defensive unit has shown promise, but adding a reliable defenseman like Jordan Oesterle would further solidify their back end. Oesterle has quietly developed into a dependable presence on the blue line, showcasing strong puck-moving skills and sound defensive play. His ability to contribute offensively and excel in transition would fit well with the Senators' up-tempo style of play.

Oesterle's experience and versatility would provide valuable depth to the Senators' defensive corps and help support their young blueliners.

The Ottawa Senators have a crucial offseason ahead of them as they continue to build a competitive team. Pursuing Jonathan Quick to address their goaltending concerns, re-signing Alex DeBrincat to maintain offensive firepower, and signing Jordan Oesterle to bolster the defensive corps would significantly enhance their chances of success.

Quick's leadership, DeBrincat's scoring prowess, and Oesterle's defensive reliability would complement the Senators' young talent and contribute to their ongoing development. By making these strategic moves, Ottawa can continue their upward trajectory and become a formidable force in the NHL.

