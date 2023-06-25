Three players the San Jose Sharks need to sign this offseason

After another disappointing season that saw the San Jose Sharks miss the playoffs, the team is in need of a fresh start and a reinvigorated roster. To build a young and competitive core, the Sharks should consider targeting specific free agents. Specifically, players who have shown potential and could benefit from a change of scenery.

In this article, we will explore three potential free agent signings for the San Jose Sharks: Michael Bunting, Anthony Stolarz, and re-signing Jacob Peterson.

Michael Bunting: Instant offensive upgrade for the San Jose Sharks

Toronto Maple Leafs v Carolina Hurricanes

Michael Bunting is a young forward who showcased his scoring ability and tenacity with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. His offensive instincts and willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice make him an intriguing free agent target for the Sharks. With a team in need of goal-scoring depth, Bunting's potential could be maximized in San Jose, where he could contribute to the team's rebuilding efforts.

Anthony Stolarz: Finding a fill at goalie

Anaheim Ducks v Philadelphia Flyers

Anthony Stolarz has proven to be a reliable backup goaltender with the Anaheim Ducks. The Sharks, who struggled in the goaltending department last season, could benefit from Stolarz's stability and experience. He still has room to develop and could potentially challenge for a starting role. Stolarz's calm demeanor and ability to make timely saves would provide much-needed stability for the Sharks. Signing Stolarz would not only solidify the goaltending position, but also provide mentorship to the team's young netminders.

Jacob Peterson (Re-signing)

Winnipeg Jets v San Jose Sharks

Jacob Peterson, a young forward in the Sharks' organization, has shown promise and potential during his time in the NHL. Re-signing Peterson would demonstrate the Sharks' commitment to their own prospects and provide continuity to the roster.

As a versatile forward with scoring ability, Peterson can contribute to the team's rebuilding process. By retaining him, the Sharks would be investing in a player who is familiar with the organization's systems and culture. It would give him an opportunity to further develop his skills.

The San Jose Sharks find themselves in a rebuilding phase after missing the playoffs once again. To accelerate their development and create a young and competitive core, the team should target these specific free agents. The Sharks could revamp their roster, inject young talent into their lineup, and lay the foundation for a successful rebuilding journey.

Poll : 0 votes