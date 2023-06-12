Three players the Seattle Kraken need to sign this offseason

The Seattle Kraken exceeded expectations in their second season, securing their first playoff berth. As they head into their second offseason, it is crucial for the Kraken to bolster their roster with strategic signings to build upon their recent success. This article highlights three free agents the Kraken should consider signing to bolster their roster.

Vince Dunn: Securing the franchise blue liner

One of the Seattle Kraken's priorities should be re-signing Vince Dunn, who had a breakout season and emerged as one of the league's best defensemen. Dunn's exceptional offensive skills, smooth skating, and strong defensive presence made him an invaluable asset on the Kraken blue line.

Despite being just 26 years old, Dunn displayed maturity and poise beyond his years, making him an integral part of the team's success. Re-signing Dunn would ensure defensive stability and provide the Kraken with a strong foundation moving forward.

Tyler Bertuzzi: The perfect Seattle Kraken fit

Adding Tyler Bertuzzi to the Seattle Kraken's roster would bring a dynamic combination of skill and physicality to the team. Bertuzzi is a versatile forward who can play on either wing and has proven himself to be a consistent offensive contributor. His ability to score goals in front of the net and his strong work ethic make him a perfect fit for the Kraken's style of play.

Moreover, Bertuzzi's playoff experience and tenacity would be invaluable in guiding the team through the pressures of postseason hockey. Signing Bertuzzi would add depth to Kraken's forward group and provide an immediate impact.

Radko Gudas: Adding some grit

Radko Gudas has established himself as a reliable defenseman with a physical presence throughout his career. His experience and defensive prowess have made him an integral part of the Florida Panthers' cup push. Gudas brings a hard-nosed style of play that can intimidate opponents and create space for his teammates.

His shot-blocking ability and sound defensive positioning would greatly benefit the Kraken, particularly in high-pressure situations. Gudas's leadership and playoff experience would also be valuable for a young Kraken team seeking to make deeper playoff runs.

The Seattle Kraken's first playoff berth was a significant milestone for the franchise, and it is crucial for them to capitalize on this success by making strategic signings during the offseason. Resigning Vince Dunn, along with bringing in Tyler Bertuzzi and Radko Gudas, would address various needs for the team. These signings would continue to contribute to a winning culture in Seattle.

