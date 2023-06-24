Three players the St. Louis Blues need to sign this offseason

After a disappointing season that saw the St. Louis Blues miss the playoffs, the team finds itself in a position to rebuild and restructure its roster. With a focus on developing young talent and building for the future, the Blues should consider targeting specific free agents who can contribute to their rebuilding efforts.

In this article, we will explore three potential free agent signings for the St. Louis Blues: Andreas Johnsson, Nolan Patrick, and re-signing Alexey Toropchenko.

Andreas Johnsson: Adding some young upside

Andreas Johnsson brings offensive skill and versatility to the table. He possesses the ability to play on either wing and has shown glimpses of his scoring prowess throughout his career. With the Blues in need of offensive production, Johnsson could provide a much-needed boost to their forward group.

He still has room to grow and can contribute to the team's rebuilding process. Signing Johnsson would not only add depth to the Blues' lineup but also bring a player with scoring potential to aid in their offensive resurgence.

Nolan Patrick: Resurrecting a career with the St. Louis Blues

Nolan Patrick is a former second-overall pick who has faced injury setbacks in his young career. Patrick still has tremendous potential and could benefit from a fresh start. The Blues, with their focus on rebuilding, could provide Patrick with the opportunity to revitalize his career.

As a skilled center, Patrick possesses playmaking abilities and a solid two-way game. The Blues' emphasis on developing their draft picks aligns well with Patrick's situation, making him an intriguing free agent target.

Alexei Toropchenko (Re-signing)

Alexei Toropchenko is a promising young forward who has already shown flashes of his potential in the St. Louis Blues' organization. Re-signing him would not only demonstrate the team's commitment to its own prospects but also provide stability to their developing roster. Toropchenko brings size, skill, and a scoring touch to his game. As he continues to develop, he could become a valuable asset for the Blues in the future. By re-signing Toropchenko, the team would solidify its commitment to nurturing its own prospects and cultivating a winning culture.

The St. Louis Blues find themselves in a rebuilding phase after missing the playoffs. In order to accelerate their development and set a strong foundation for the future, the team should target specific free agents who align with their rebuilding vision. By making these strategic free agent signings, the Blues can enhance their roster, inject young talent into their lineup, and embark on a successful rebuilding journey.

