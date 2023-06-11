Three players Tampa Bay Lightning need to sign this offseason

The Tampa Bay Lightning are well aware of the importance of roster depth and experience, which they proved in their back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021. In their pursuit of another championship, the Lightning should consider signing three intriguing free agents: Paul Stastny, Luke Glendening, and Erik Haula.

These veterans possess the necessary skills and playoff experience to make significant contributions and bolster the Lightning's chances of lifting the Stanley Cup once again.

Paul Stastny: One last ride

Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

Paul Stastny brings a wealth of experience and versatility to any team he joins. As a proven center with a strong two-way game, Stastny would provide additional depth down the middle for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

His offensive abilities, playmaking skills, and leadership qualities make him an ideal fit for a team aiming for another deep playoff run. Stastny's ability to contribute on both ends of the ice would provide valuable support for Tampa Bay's star-studded lineup.

Luke Glendening: Veteran leadership and depth

Dallas Stars v Washington Capitals

Luke Glendening is known for his exceptional defensive skills, faceoff prowess, and penalty-killing abilities. Adding Glendening to the Tampa Bay Lightning's roster would provide a reliable defensive presence and further strengthen their already formidable depth at center.

His ability to win faceoffs and shut down opponents' top lines would greatly benefit Tampa Bay, particularly during crucial playoff matchups. Glendening's work ethic and leadership would also align with the Lightning's culture and contribute to their championship aspirations.

Erik Haula: Adding some speed to the Tampa Bay Lightning's lineup

Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils - Game Three

Erik Haula is a versatile forward who can excel in multiple roles. His ability to play both center and wing would provide valuable flexibility for Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper while constructing his line combinations. Haula brings a blend of speed, skill, and tenacity to the ice, making him an effective contributor in both the offensive and defensive zones.

With his playoff experience and proven scoring ability, Haula could play a crucial role in the Lightning's secondary scoring and provide a much-needed offensive boost.

To solidify their quest for another Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning should strongly consider signing Paul Stastny, Luke Glendening, and Erik Haula in the upcoming offseason. These additions would enhance the Lightning's overall roster and provide valuable depth for another championship run.

With their core intact and the addition of these intriguing veterans, the Lightning would be well-positioned to navigate the challenges of the postseason and make a strong push for another Stanley Cup title.

