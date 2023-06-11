Three players Vancouver Canucks need to sign this offseason

As the Vancouver Canucks look to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season, three free agents stand out as potential valuable additions. Anthony Stolarz, Nolan Patrick, and Evan Rodrigues possess the skills and versatility to provide the Canucks with much-needed depth and improve their overall competitiveness. With the right signings, the Canucks can solidify their lineup and enhance their chances of success.

Anthony Stolarz: Depth behind Thatcher Demko

Anaheim Ducks v Philadelphia Flyers

Adding goaltending depth is crucial for any team, and Anthony Stolarz presents an intriguing option for the Canucks. Stolarz has displayed promise throughout his career and has shown the ability to step up in pressure situations. With the Canucks needing a reliable backup to support starter Thatcher Demko, Stolarz fits the bill.

His size and athleticism combined with his solid positioning make him a competent netminder. Signing Stolarz would provide insurance on the crease and allow the Canucks to manage their goaltending workload effectively.

Nolan Patrick: An interesting Vancouver Canucks reclamation project

Vegas Golden Knights v Tampa Bay Lightning

Nolan Patrick, a former second-overall pick, has faced injury setbacks that have hindered his development. However, the potential remains for Patrick to become a productive NHL player. The Vancouver Canucks could take a chance on him, providing him with a fresh start and a chance to reignite his career.

Patrick's offensive instincts, playmaking ability, and strong two-way game could provide a boost to the Canucks' depth at center. If he can stay healthy, Patrick has the talent to contribute both offensively and defensively, making him an intriguing option for Vancouver.

Evan Rodrigues: The veteran that could bring it all together

Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken

Evan Rodrigues is a versatile forward who can play in various positions and roles. His speed, tenacity, and ability to generate offense could make him an interesting addition to the Vancouver Canucks' lineup. Rodrigues' versatility would provide Coach Rick Tocchet with flexibility in line combinations and special teams units.

As a depth forward, Rodrigues brings energy and a strong work ethic to the ice, which could greatly benefit the Canucks. His ability to chip in offensively and contribute in all situations would make him a valuable asset in Vancouver.

In their quest to improve their depth and competitiveness, the Vancouver Canucks should prioritize signing Anthony Stolarz, Nolan Patrick, and Evan Rodrigues in the upcoming offseason. These signings would enhance the Canucks' depth and provide Coach Rick Tocchet with valuable options when constructing his lineup.

By adding these intriguing pieces, the Canucks can increase their competitiveness and take strides towards achieving success in the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes