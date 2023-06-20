Three players the Vegas Golden Knights need to sign this offseason

After an exhilarating Stanley Cup victory over the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights are riding high on their success. As they approach the offseason, their focus should be on retaining key contributors rather than making big splashes in free agency.

With limited cap space, the Golden Knights should prioritize re-signing Ivan Barbashev, Adin Hill, and Brett Howden, as they played instrumental roles in the championship-winning campaign.

Re-signing Ivan Barbashev: Bringing back a key talent

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

Ivan Barbashev, acquired at the trade deadline, made an immediate impact on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster. His strong two-way play, physicality, and clutch performances during the playoffs elevated his trade value.

Re-signing Barbashev would solidify the team's depth at forward, providing a reliable presence in both the offensive and defensive zones. His championship experience and versatility make him an invaluable asset moving forward.

Re-signing Adin Hill: Locking up the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup goalie

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

The key to any successful Stanley Cup run is exceptional goaltending, and Adin Hill delivered exactly that for the Vegas Golden Knights. Acquired via trade, Hill emerged as a reliable netminder and played a crucial role in leading the team to victory.

Re-signing Hill would provide stability between the pipes and ensure continuity in the crease. His poise, athleticism, and ability to make timely saves make him a valuable asset for the Golden Knights' future success.

Re-signing Brett Howden: Wrapping up the bottom six

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

While Brett Howden's impact may not have been as prominent as some other players, his contributions should not be overlooked. As a restricted free agent, re-signing Howden would solidify the team's forward depth and provide continuity.

Howden's versatility and defensive prowess were evident throughout the playoff run, where he played a key role in the team's success. Retaining Howden would add depth to the Vegas Golden Knights' lineup and maintain the chemistry that was established during their championship-winning campaign.

The Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory was a result of a cohesive and talented team effort. As they head into the offseason, it is crucial for them to focus on retaining their core contributors rather than making big moves in free agency.

Re-signing Ivan Barbashev, Adin Hill, and Brett Howden would ensure the continuity and chemistry that led to their championship success. With limited cap space, the Golden Knights should prioritize retaining these key players who played instrumental roles in their victorious playoff run.

