Three players waiting for the Erik Karlsson deal to go through

The Erik Karlsson trade saga has captivated the NHL, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes emerging as the primary suitors for the Norris Trophy winner.

As the negotiations unfold, several players find themselves in limbo, their future destinations hinging on the resolution of the Karlsson trade. Among them are Matt Dumba, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Tony DeAngelo, whose decisions are interwoven with the Karlsson trade outcome.

Let's delve into how these players' futures are intertwined with the Karlsson deal.

Which players has the Erik Karlsson trade affected the most?

Matt Dumba

Minnesota Wild v Dallas Stars - Game One

Matt Dumba's name has been consistently linked to various trade rumors involving the Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins. While the 28-year-old Canadian has been predominantly rumored to go to the Coyotes, he could potentially become a consolation prize for the team that misses out on acquiring Erik Karlsson.

Dumba is a skilled defenseman with offensive capabilities, making him an attractive option for any team seeking to bolster their blue line. The Karlsson trade outcome will likely dictate which team intensifies its pursuit of Dumba and offers him a new home for the upcoming season.

Vladimir Tarasenko

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes were on the brink of securing Vladimir Tarasenko's services before the player changed agents and seemingly put the deal on hold. The 31-year-old Russian is seeking a fresh start, and Carolina has emerged as a viable destination.

However, the trade for Erik Karlsson might impact the Hurricanes' salary cap situation, influencing their ability to sign Tarasenko. As they wait for the Karlsson situation to be resolved, Tarasenko's potential move to Raleigh remains uncertain, but not off the table.

Tony DeAngelo

Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers

Tony DeAngelo, recently bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers, has ties to the Carolina Hurricanes, having played for them earlier in his career. A reunion with the Hurricanes in a defensive role could be a suitable option for both parties.

However, with the uncertainty surrounding the Karlsson trade, the Hurricanes might be cautious about making any significant moves until they know the financial implications of acquiring Karlsson's contract. For DeAngelo, the waiting game continues until the Karlsson situation is resolved.

The Erik Karlsson trade saga has created a ripple effect across the NHL, impacting players like Matt Dumba, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Tony DeAngelo. Their futures remain in limbo as the negotiations between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes drag on. As the league waits with bated breath, these players find themselves in a holding pattern, eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Erik Karlsson trade to determine their next destinations.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault