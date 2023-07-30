Three reasons why Auston Matthews joining the Pittsburgh Penguins makes perfect sense

As Auston Matthews enters the final year of his contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the hockey world eagerly awaits to see where the young superstar will make his next move.

One team that stands out as an ideal destination for Matthews is the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here are three compelling reasons why Matthews would be a perfect fit for the Penguins:

Devoted hockey market and Stanley Cup success

One significant factor that would make Pittsburgh an attractive destination for Auston Matthews is its devoted hockey market and rich history of Stanley Cup success. Much like Toronto, Pittsburgh is a hockey-crazy city that lives and breathes the sport.

Led by superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins have lifted the Stanley Cup multiple times in recent years. Joining a team with a winning culture and experienced players would not only provide Matthews with a supportive environment but also increase his chances of acquiring that coveted championship ring early in his career.

Auston Matthews reuniting with former GM Kyle Dubas

Auston Matthews has a strong connection with Kyle Dubas, the former assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dubas played a significant role in drafting Matthews first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was also vital in the center's development during his early years in Toronto. If Matthews were to join the Penguins, reuniting with Dubas would provide him with a sense of familiarity and trust.

Dubas, who took over as the general manager of the Penguins, would likely prioritize bringing in Matthews as a key piece to build the team around. Dubas knows Matthews' strengths and playing style inside out, allowing him to build a roster that complements Matthews' skills and maximizes his potential on the ice.

Giving the Penguins their next franchise superstar

With Crosby and Malkin entering the later stages of their careers, the Pittsburgh Penguins are undoubtedly in search of their next franchise superstar to lead the team into a new era. Auston Matthews, with his exceptional goal-scoring ability, dynamic speed, and two-way play, perfectly fits the bill.

By acquiring Matthews, the Penguins would secure a generational talent capable of carrying the team for years to come. This move would ensure a seamless transition of leadership from the current legends to the new face of the franchise, maintaining the Penguins' status as a competitive force in the league.

Auston Matthews would be an ideal addition to the Pittsburgh Penguins for several compelling reasons. While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Matthews has the potential to create a lasting impact and legacy in Steel City.