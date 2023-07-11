Three reasons why Boston Bruins fans should be excited after signing Kevin Shattenkirk

The Boston Bruins made a shrewd move by signing defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million AAV. While Shattenkirk may not be the player he once was, his experience and potential impact on the team are reasons for Bruins fans to be excited.

Here are three things that fans can be excited about after Shattenkirk's signing.

Kevin Shattenkirk's veteran leadership and playoff experience

Kevin Shattenkirk brings invaluable veteran leadership and a wealth of playoff experience to the Boston Bruins. Having won the coveted Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, Shattenkirk knows what it takes to succeed in high-pressure situations. His playoff experience and leadership qualities will be instrumental in guiding and mentoring younger defensemen on the Bruins' roster.

Shattenkirk's presence in the locker room can help instill a winning mindset and provide invaluable guidance during critical moments.

Offensive contribution and power play impact

While Shattenkirk may not possess the same level of production as in his prime, he still brings offensive upside to the Bruins' blue line. Shattenkirk has a history of being an effective power-play quarterback, showcasing his ability to generate scoring opportunities from the backend.

With his vision, puck-moving skills, and booming shot, Shattenkirk can contribute to the Bruins' offensive output, particularly on the power play. Fans can expect increased offensive production and an improved power-play unit with his presence and experience.

Motivated performance and desire to win

After spending a few seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Kevin Shattenkirk now has the opportunity to join a contender like the Boston Bruins. This chance to compete for a championship will likely reinvigorate and motivate him to perform at his best.

Shattenkirk's experience winning the Stanley Cup with the Lightning will undoubtedly fuel his desire to capture another title. Bruins fans can expect to see a motivated Shattenkirk on the ice, giving his all to help the team succeed and make a deep playoff run.

While Kevin Shattenkirk's role on the team may not be that of a top-pairing defenseman, his signing adds depth and experience to the Boston Bruins' defensive corps. Fans can expect his veteran leadership, playoff experience, offensive contribution, and desire to win to have a positive impact on the team.

As the Bruins strive for another deep playoff run, Shattenkirk's presence will bolster their defensive unit and provide valuable intangibles on and off the ice.

