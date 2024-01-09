Three reasons why Cutter Gauthier's trade to Anaheim Ducks could come back to haunt former Flyers prospect

The Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks agreed to a trade on Monday evening that sent shock waves across the NHL.

The Flyers tarded top prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. It was a shocking trade, but it was then revealed Gauthier told the Flyers he had no interest in signing with the team.

With the trade being made official, here are three reasons why it could come back to haunt the former fifth-overall pick.

3 reasons why Cutter Gauthier's trade could come back to haunt him

#1. Raucous crowd in Philadelphia

Philadelphia has been known to be a crazy sports town as players have spoken about it.

It's a tough place to play, especially if the fans don't like you, which will be the case with Cutter Gauthier. Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty made it loud and clear that Gauthier will have a hard time playing in Philadelphia for the rest of his career:

"I feel bad for Cutter… well I don’t really feel bad for Cutter when he comes to Philadelphia," Hilferty said. "It’s gonna be a rough ride here, and he earned it. We’re Philadelphians, and we want people who want to be here with us."

Luckily for Gauthier, the Ducks don't play in Philadelphia often.

#2. Target on his back

NHL players asking for trades isn't uncommon, but a player demanding a trade before even playing a game doesn't happen often.

After the trade went down, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim made it clear Gauthier's actions were talked about in the locker room.

“As a player in this locker room, that was something that stayed with us,” Sanheim said. “For as long as I know, you show up to development camp whether you skate or not. So I think, if he doesn’t want to be here, we’re happy to move on and get the pieces that we did.”

Gauthier will likely have a target on his back the first time he plays against Philadelphia, as players will look to hit him and possibly even fight him after demanding a trade.

#3. Ducks rebuild continues

The final reason Cutter Gauthier may regret the trade request is due to the fact that the Anaheim Ducks appear to be years away from contending for a Stanley Cup.

Although Anaheim is building a good core with Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry, the Ducks still are 30th in the NHL. Anaheim still likely has a few more dark years ahead, while Philadelphia appears ready to turn the corner.

If the Flyers start to be a Stanley Cup contender, while Anaheim remains at the bottom of the standings, it will be a tough look for Gauthier.