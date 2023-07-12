3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens fans should be thrilled about Alex Newhook's signing

The Montreal Canadiens made waves in the NHL community when they signed restricted free agent Alex Newhook to a four-year deal worth $2.9 million average annual value (AAV).

As fans eagerly anticipate his arrival, here are three things they can expect from the former Colorado Avalanche forward.

#1. Offensive Contributions

Newhook's impressive numbers from his rookie season with the Avalanche indicate his potential to be a reliable offensive force. With 30 points, including 14 goals and 16 assists, in all 82 games, he displayed his ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Montreal fans can expect Newhook to bring an added offensive punch to the team, injecting energy and creativity into their forward lines which needed that last season.

#2. Versatility and Development

At just 22 years old, Newhook has already shown great promise in his young career. Since being selected 16th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, he has amassed 66 points in 159 games.

Although he hasn't reached his top NHL form yet, Newhook's consistency and growth potential are evident. Canadiens fans can anticipate witnessing his continued development, as he refines his skills and adapts to the team's system.

Newhook's versatility as a forward will also be an asset, allowing the coaching staff to utilize him in various roles and situations.

#3. Alex Newhook as a Low-Risk Investment in Emerging Talent

The Canadiens made a shrewd move by acquiring Alex Newhook from the Avalanche in exchange for a first- and second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

This trade showcased Montreal's belief in Newhook's potential and their willingness to invest in his development for the future. With limited cap space for the Avalanche, the Canadiens capitalized on the opportunity to sign the emerging talent to a low-risk contract.

Montreal fans can expect to witness the team's commitment to nurturing Newhook's talent and helping him reach his full potential.

