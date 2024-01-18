Three reasons why the Penguins should look to move Jake Guentzel as the trade deadline approaches

Jake Guentzel won the Stanley Cup as a 22-year-old rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17 and, before his 29th birthday, became a two-time 40-goal scorer in the NHL.

In 2018, he signed a five-year $30 million extension and is in the final season of that agreement, which pays him $6 million annually. In the weeks leading up to the NHL trade deadline, he has yet to sign a new deal, leaving many to wonder if he'll finish the season in Pittsburgh.

Considering the Penguins have no cap space, with just $17,351 available, here are three reasons why they could move Guentzel before the Mar. 8 deadline.

3 reasons why the Penguins should look to move Jake Guentzel

#3. The Penguins can't afford to sign any extensions right now

Before Guentzel signed his extension in 2018, he barely had 40 career goals in less than 150 games. Since then, he's become a two-time 40-goal scorer and almost reached the plateau for a third time, netting 36 in 2022-23.

Although he's not on pace to achieve the milestone again, with a couple of lucky bounces, he could easily finish the year with 40.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Considering that William Nylander just inked a deal worth $92 million, he's a one-time 40-goal scorer who never even played in the Stanley Cup Final. Although they play different positions, it could be argued that based on statistics alone, his next deal is on par with what Nylander just earned.

Currently, the Penguins have no money to extend anyone, and even with Jeff Carter's contract coming off the book, plus a slight salary cup increase next year, the club still can't afford to pay someone over $10 million per season without filling out their roster.

As one of their most significant bargaining chips, Pittsburgh could flip him at the deadline for cap space and prospects to help ease the transition when Sidney Crosby eventually retires.

#2. Pittsburgh must start rebuilding their franchise today

Last summer, the Penguins made one of the biggest splashes by acquiring the reigning Norris Trophy winner, Erik Karlsson, hoping to go all-in for one last run to capture another Stanley Cup.

Even though Karlsson will not score 100 points this season, it appears the Penguin's gamble for 2023-24 will not pay off as the team is sitting outside of the playoff picture, and Mike Sullivan is still running the team.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Meanwhile, franchise icons Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Crosby are all winding down their Hall of Fame careers. Despite remaining competitive skaters, they are not in the position to carry this team to the title by themselves, and the club must begin thinking about the future without them by drafting their replacements and acquiring young and hungry prospects for the next era.

After this season, the team is set to have seven free agents, including Guentzel and backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. Considering Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Karlsson, and Letang are on the books for the next four seasons, the Penguins could trade an impact player like Guentzel to round out the supporting cast to remain competitive at the end of this decade.

#1. Young 40-goal scorers like Guentzel could fetch a favorable return

Guentzel will turn 30 in October and has missed just 40 NHL games since becoming a regular player for the Penguins in 2017-18. During this stretch, he's compiled 200 goals and 227 assists for 427 points in 455 games.

Although he ranks amongst the top 30 in assists and points, he has the 15th most goals in the past seven seasons. For teams struggling to find offense in today's game, acquiring a young player capable of scoring at least 25 to 30 a year would be worth trading for and extending once the paperwork is cleared.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Ultimately, trading him away would be a significant blow to the Penguins offensive attack; his return could yield an NHL-ready prospect, a potential first-round draft pick, and a veteran who could make up for his loss in production.

Even though these are all hypothetical thoughts, some NHL teams would be willing to overpay the Penguins for Guentzel's services. Realistically, his new team would hope to sign him for the remainder of his career and get rewarded with 200 to 250 goals throughout the agreement while gaining invaluable leadership in the dressing room.

Poll : Will the Pittsburgh Penguins keep or trade Jake Guentzel before Mar. 8? Keep Trade 0 votes