Three takeaways from Boston Bruins' loss in 11-goal thriller versus Pittsburgh Penguins

The Boston Bruins suffered a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in one of the most entertaining NHL games of the season.

Boston scored 41 seconds into the game, but at the end of the first period, the Bruins trailed 4-2.

After Pittsburgh got out to a 5-2 lead, Boston scored three unanswered to tie the game. However, with less than nine minutes to go, the Bruins allowed a powerplay goal which proved to be the game-winner.

Now, following the 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh, here are three takeaways from the loss.

Boston Bruins takeaways

#1. Bruins show resiliency

The Boston Bruins showed a ton of heart and resiliency in the loss, which is a good sign going forward.

Boston trailed 4-2 after the first period, and 5-2 nearly halfway through the second period. At that point, many teams would concede defeat and just try and escape the game with no major injuries.

However, Boston was much different. It seemed motivated on the bench and didn't quit despite being down by three goals.

#2. Jeremy Swayman may have lost All-Star chances

Jeremy Swayman allowed all 6 goals

The Boston Bruins have been led by their goaltending duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark; however, on Thursday, Swayman struggled badly.

Swayman was in the running to be voted into the All-Star game as he entered the game with an 11-2-4 record and his 2.22 goals against average and .928 save percentage were both third in the NHL.

The goaltender also gave up just six goals in all of November but gave up six on Thursday and saw his GAA jump to 2.43 and his percentage drop to .922.

Swayman also never got pulled, which head coach Jim Montgomery thought about.

“I knew it was going to be one of those back-and-forth games. Yes, we did think about [it],” Montgomery admitted. “Probably in the second is when we did think about making the goalie change.

"Once before [in Columbus] I’ve made a switch, and I wanted to see our goalie fight through it [tonight]. Sometimes, you give them the opportunity to fight through it, and when it’s back and forth like that, I thought that was the opportunity to do it.”

After the poor performance, whether or not Swayman will get voted into the All-Star game is to be seen.

#3. Bruins take a step back defensively

The Boston Bruins have played well defensively this season, but that wasn't the case Thursday.

Boston gave up 25 high-danger scoring chances, which was a season-high, and also gave up plenty of odd-man rushes, which Jim Montgomery wasn't a fan of.

“I don’t like the ice management, and I don’t like the odd-man rushes we gave up, whether it was on the power play or 5-on-5,” Montgomery said. “Giving up an odd-man rush caused us a penalty that allowed them to get the sixth goal.”

Whether this was a one-off performance or the start off a lapse in defensive play will be interesting to watch.