Three takeaways as Bruins compile more misery on Red Wings with 5-3 win

The Boston Bruins ended 2023 with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, Boston improved to 22-7-6, which is good for first in the Atlantic Division and second in the Eastern Confernece.

The Bruins ended the year with back-to-back wins over the New Jersey Devils and Red Wings on the 30 and 31st, and here are three takeaways from the latest game.

3 takeaways from Bruins' win over Red Wings

#1. Bruins know how to close a game out

The Boston Bruins went on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings who are fighting for a playoff spot.

Detroit entered the game with a ton of energy at home but it was Boston who got the lone goal in the first period.

The Bruins got out to a 2-0 lead, but allowed two Detroit goals to be tied after the second period. However, Boston showed how good of a closing team it is, as the Bruins didn't let that impact them at all.

Instead, Boston played well in the third period and held onto a 5-3 win behind some great defense to shut Detroit down.

#2. Jeremy Swayman continues 1-2 punch in net

The Boston Bruins had the best record in the NHL last season and it was largely due to goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

This season, both Ullmark and Swayman have continued their success, and on Sunday afternoon, the American played well once again.

Swayman made 27 saves on 30 shots to get the win to improve to 11-2-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .928 SV%.

#3. No rest, no problem

Boston entered its game against Detroit on a back-to-back, which usually means tired legs and a sloppy game.

However, the Bruins came out with some energy and played well for the full 60 minutes, which isn't something you see with teams on a back-to-back.

"I like the way we are competing for each other and the energy on the bench. Even though some guys might not be getting the minutes they want right now, they are being incredible teammates," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said.

Boston will have Monday off but will return on Tuesday evening as the Bruins go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.