Three takeaways from Chicago Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to New York Rangers

The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-1 to the New York Rangers on Thursday, dropping to 11-25-2, 15th in the Western Conference.

This season, Chicago was always expected to end at the bottom of the standings as the Blackhawks looked to build around first-overall pick Connor Bedard.

Following another disappointing loss, here are three takeaways from Chicago's defeat to the New York Rangers.

Three takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks' loss

#1, Offense continues to be an issue

The Chicago Blackhawks offense has been a major problem this season and continued to be an issue on Thursday.

Chicago is averaging 2.32 goals per game, ranking 31st in the NHL, while averaging just 26.34 shots per game, ranking 31st. On Thursday, the Blackhawks scored just one goal while only recording 23 shots on goal, which was below their already sub-par averages.

Outside of Connor Bedard, no Blackhawks player has reached 30 points. Only one player, Philipp Kurashev, has reached 20 points.

The Blackhawks have scored just two goals over their last three games.

#2, Road woes

The Chicago Blackhawks have been terrible on the road this season.

Following Thursday night's loss, Chicago dropped to 4-16-1 with a negative 47-goal differential on the road.

The Blackhawks, for whatever reason, struggle out of the intermissions on the road, which happened to be the case on Thursday. Chicago allowed a goal seven minutes in the second period and two goals in less than three minutes in the third.

The Blackhawks will conclude their road trip on Friday against New Jersey as Chicago is 0-3-1 on the road trip, being outscored 20-to-6.

#3, Injuries piling up

The Chicago Blackhawks have been hit by the injury bug this season, and it is starting to catch up to them.

The Blackhawks are without Taylor Hall, Seth Jones, Anthony Beauviller, Tyler Johnson, Taylor Raddysh, Andreas Athanasiou and Joey Anderson. Having that many key players injured has impacted the team negatively, according to head coach Luke Richardson:

“I don’t know how many teams can absorb this many injuries. We’re just getting our feet under [us], trying to get people to play together and [to build] some continuity with a new lineup. But it’s what we’re [dealing] with right now.”

Although every NHL team deals with injuries, the Blackhawks having seven regular players out of the lineup is tough to overcome.