Three takeaways as Dallas Stars thrash Connor Bedard, Blackhawks 8-1 in lopsided contest

The Dallas Stars ended 2023 on a high note as Dallas went out and thrashed the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Sunday. Dallas scored three goals in the first period and didn't look back from there as the Stars cruised to a lopsided win.

Dallas entered the game as a sizeable favorite, and they showed why as the Stars remain a legit Stanley Cup contender.

3 takeaways from Dallas Stars' 8-1 win

#1, Scott Wedgewood taking on starting role

The Dallas Stars entered this season as Stanley Cup contenders due to them having Jake Oettinger as their starting goalie.

But, with Oettinger dealing with an injury, backup Scott Wedgewood has had to take on the starting role. Against Chicago, Wedgewood continued his success as he made 23 saves as the Stars improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

“[Wedgewood]’s been great. He’s got the confidence right now,” Stars defenseman Ryan Suter said, via NHL.com. “He’s making that first save right now, which is important. When he has confidence and your goalie is making those saves, it kind of gives your whole team confidence.”

Wedgewood is now 11-2-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 SV%.

#2, Stars started strong

The Dallas Stars have struggled to get going to begin games as of late. Dallas lost 2-1 to St. Louis on Wednesday and trailed 1-0 after the first, on Friday, in their comeback OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks, the Stars trailed 2-1 after the first period.

On Sunday evening, Dallas got out to a fast start with a 3-0 lead after the first period, which head coach Pete DeBoer says was a key for them:

“The main thing that we wanted to fix from the previous night was not to get in a hole and chase the game,” DeBoer said. “That first period kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”

Stars forward Mason Marchment, meanwhile, also knew Dallas couldn't take their foot off the gas.

“It’s happening all around the league. Teams are coming back. That was something we said going out in the third that we want to keep the foot on the pedal,” said Marchment. “And I thought we did a great job.”

#3, Dallas gets scoring from depth players

The final takeaway from the Dallas Stars' 8-1 win on Sunday was their depth scoring.

If a team is going to win their Stanley Cup, they need scoring from all four offensive lines which is what Dallas did on Sunday. Every forward line had an impact on the game, which DeBoer knows is key to success:

“That’s the story of our team is our ability to score and to get scoring from multiple lines,” DeBoer said. “The game was really set by that fourth line (Smith-Ty Dellandrea-Steel). If we’re going to have any kind of success come playoff time, we’re going to need different contributions from different lines almost every night. It’s nice to get that. We had some guys in some ruts for a little bit of a stretch here recently, and everyone seems to be coming out of it.”

Dallas will host Montreal on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.