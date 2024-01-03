Three takeaways from Montreal Canadiens' 4-3 victory over Dallas Stars

The Montreal Canadiens secured a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars in a thrilling matchup that saw significant contributions from their defensemen and resilience in the face of a late Stars comeback.

Sam Montembault once again performed admirably for the Canadiens, holding back the savage Stars storm to hold onto the win. Here are three takeaways from the Canadiens' triumph:

1. Defensive Dynamism: Guhle and Harris Shine

Montreal's defensive corps continues to make a significant impact on the scoresheet, with Kaiden Guhle and Jordan Harris adding to the team's NHL-leading 30 goals from defensemen.

Guhle, breaking a 17-game goalless streak, showcased his offensive prowess with a one-timer at 9:46 in the first period. Harris, scoring his first goal of the season at 6:54 in the second period, demonstrated the depth and scoring ability of the Montreal Canadiens' blue line. The contribution from defensemen adds versatility to Montreal's game and puts additional offensive pressure on opponents.

2. Suzuki and Caufield lead Offensive charge for Montreal Canadiens

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield were instrumental in the Montreal Canadiens' offensive surge against the Stars. Suzuki, with a goal and an assist, continued to be a driving force for Montreal. His slapshot from the left circle at 4:14 in the first period showcased his scoring prowess.

Caufield, celebrating his 23rd birthday, scored a crucial power-play goal at 6:45 in the third period, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games. The dynamic duo's offensive contributions highlight the Canadiens' ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities and build momentum when needed.

3. Stars' late rally falls short

Despite a valiant effort by the Dallas Stars to stage a late comeback, the Canadiens held on for the win. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, and Jason Robertson scored 6-on-5 goals in the closing minutes, cutting the deficit to 4-3. The Stars, coming off an eight-goal performance in their previous game, displayed resilience and determination.

However, Montreal's goaltender, Sam Montembeault, stood strong with 31 saves, denying the Stars a complete comeback. The Montreal Canadiens' ability to weather the late offensive surge from the Stars underscores their defensive composure and the importance of goaltending in tight situations.

After their big upset over one of the top teams in the NHL, the Canadiens will return home to host the red-hot Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Dallas Stars will continue on the fourth game of their five game homestand as they host their division rival Colorado Avalanche on Thursday as well.