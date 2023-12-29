Three takeaways as Oilers steamroll Sharks to extend winning streak to three on the trot

The Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three on Thursday night with a 5-0 shutout win over the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers are now 16-15-1 but are still in 12th place in the Western Conference and outside of a playoff spot. However, Edmonton is starting to play much better hockey and against San Jose, it was a complete team win.

3 takeaways from the Oilers win

#1, Stuart Skinner shows up

Skinner records a shutout

The Edmonton Oilers entered this season with plenty of questions in goal and to begin the year, it was a major issue.

Jack Campbell played so poorly that he was sent down to the AHL while Stuart Skinner struggled every night. However, in the last few weeks, Skinner has started to play much better and he continued his hot streak on Thursday.

Skinner shut the door on San Jose's offense as he recorded a 25-save shutout and now has a 2.91 GAA and a .891 SV% this season.

If Skinner can build off this game, he puts the Oilers in a great position to go on another deep playoff run.

#2, Depth scoring

Outside of Stuart Skinner's shutout, the scoring from the depth players was a great sign for the Edmonton Oilers.

In Edmonton's five goals, only one was scored by Leon Draisaitl while Connor McDavid didn't score. Instead, depth players like Ryan McLeod scored a goal while 11 different players recorded a point.

The Oilers have been carried by McDavid and Draisaitl but if Edmonton is going to go on a deep playoff run, they will need more depth scoring, which they got on Thursday night.

#3, Oilers don't let their foot off the gas

The Edmonton Oilers were facing Magnus Chrona who was making his first career NHL start and Edmonton made sure to get shots on the net early.

Edmonton scored one minute into the game and kept applying pressure after the opening goal. The Oilers ended up scoring four goals in the first period which gave them plenty of breathing room and allowed Stuart Skinner to also feel comfortable in goal.

The Oilers have blown plenty of leads this season, but on Thursday, Edmonton made sure to not let their foot off the gas and played well for the full 60 minutes.