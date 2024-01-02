Three takeaways from Seattle Kraken's shutout victory over Vegas Golden Knights at 2024 NHL Winter Classic

The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights will be etched in history books for multiple reasons. However,it will be most notable for Joey Daccord's exceptional performance that led the Seattle Kraken to a 3-0 victory. Daccord's shutout, the first in Winter Classic history, served as a testament to the rising prominence of hockey in Seattle and left a lasting impact on both the players and the fans.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Daccord's Dominance and Milestone Shutout

Joey Daccord, seizing the opportunity as the Kraken's No. 1 goaltender due to Philipp Grubauer's injury, not only secured his fourth consecutive win but also etched his name in the record books with the first Winter Classic shutout.

Making 35 saves against the potent Vegas Golden Knights, Daccord's performance highlighted his remarkable form and earned him chants of "Joey, Joey, Joey" from the ecstatic, sold-out crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park. This milestone not only marked a personal achievement for Daccord but also showcased the depth and resilience of the Kraken's goaltending.

2. Tolvanen's Offensive Prowess and Seattle Kraken Record

Eeli Tolvanen played a pivotal role in the Kraken's success, contributing a goal and an assist. His early goal at 4:50 of the first period set the tone for the game, allowing Seattle to control the pace and not chase the score.

Tolvanen's impact extended beyond scoring, as he played a crucial role in Will Borgen's goal, helping the Kraken set a team record with nine consecutive games earning a point. His 26th goal in 86 games with the Kraken also showcased Tolvanen's consistency as a key offensive asset for the team.

3. Seattle's Emergence as a Hockey Town

The Winter Classic not only celebrated the game itself but also symbolized Seattle's emergence as a hockey town. The atmosphere at T-Mobile Park, with a partly overcast sky, no rain, and a temperature of 46.1 degrees Fahrenheit at puck drop, provided the perfect backdrop for an outdoor hockey spectacle.

The sold-out crowd's passionate chants and the city's enthusiastic embrace of the Kraken's success highlighted the growing influence of hockey in the Seattle market. The Seattle Kraken's current five-game winning streak, elevating them over .500 for the first time in the season, further solidifies their status as a team to watch in the NHL.